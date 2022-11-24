NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College women's basketball team won its first game of the season on Sunday afternoon against Colgate University, 65-56. Marissa Hamilton was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 24 points after knocking down seven shots from the field and going 9-10 from the free throw line. Hamilton also pulled down eight rebounds. Makenzie Bray had a season-high 13 points after going a perfect four for four from the field, including hitting two threes. Jayme DeCesare was the other Merrimack player in double figures with 11 in the victory.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO