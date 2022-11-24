Read full article on original website
Related
Iran's World Cup team could be in danger of 'retribution' upon returning home after losing to USA, says former CIA officer
"Given what we've seen from the Iranian regime, they've shown themselves to be brutal," Mike Baker told The New York Post.
John Herdman wants to remain as Canada coach through 2026
John Herdman wants to remain as Canada's coach through the 2026 World Cup in North America after leading the nation to its return to soccer's top tournament
People in the UK: have you given up your Christian faith?
Christianity is now a minority religion in England and Wales, according to the 2021 census. We’d like to hear from Britons who no longer identify with their Christian faith. We’re interested to hear what has brought this change about in people, and whether their families have also given up their Christian faith.
Comments / 0