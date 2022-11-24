ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charges dropped against police officers over ‘joke meme’ seen as indecent image

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFQko_0jMF5Y4J00

Charges have been dropped against two police officers over the sending of a suspected indecent image of a child.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has discontinued its case against Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers James Williams and Cameron Barker.

Both were due to go on trial at Leeds Magistrates’ Court earlier this week after previously denying wrongdoing.

At their plea hearing in July, the court was told the officers did not believe the image was indecent and said it was a meme sent by Pc Williams to his colleague’s mobile phone as a joke.

Upon further consideration of the evidence in this case, we concluded our legal test was not met and the case was stopped

Pc Williams, 40, of Tyldesley, Wigan, pleaded not guilty to distributing a category C image of a child in March 2019.

Pc Barker, 27, of Droylsden, Tameside, had denied possessing a category C image.

A CPS spokeswoman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has a duty to keep all cases under constant review.

“Upon further consideration of the evidence in this case, we concluded our legal test was not met and the case was stopped.”

The case was discontinued in September.

The officers were suspended by GMP pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and any subsequent misconduct hearing.

A GMP spokeswoman said an investigation by its Professional Standards Branch is ongoing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

Man charged with murders of mother and two children who died after flat fire

A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and two children, aged three and one, who died following a flat fire in Nottingham. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh all died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at their home in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday.
newschain

Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester. Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about...
newschain

Senior Tory joins rebellion trying to force Sunak’s hand on onshore wind ban

Rishi Sunak is facing a growing rebellion of senior Conservatives who are joining Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms. Former party chairman Sir Jake Berry added his name on Sunday to the Tory MPs backing rival legislation trying to force a U-turn from the Prime Minister.
newschain

Man to face trial over murder of young mother

A man has denied the murder of a young mother and will face a trial next year. Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip-flops when she was last seen alive on July 22, Essex Police said. Her car, a black Vauxhall...
newschain

Teachers ‘deliberately misled’ over pay offer, union claims

Teachers were “deliberately misled” by the Scottish Government and Cosla before a “pathetic” new pay offer was tabled, a union has said. The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) has condemned ministers and local authority chiefs after teachers rejected the new salary proposals on Wednesday. Education...
newschain

Italian rescuers search for missing after island landslide

Rescuers were digging through mud for a second day on Sunday in the search for people lost in an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia. One body was recovered on Saturday and about a dozen people, including children, were reported missing in the port town of Casamicciola, feared buried under mud and debris that firefighters said was 20ft (6m) deep in some places.
newschain

Police ‘fully prepared’ to counter further Just Stop Oil protests

The country’s biggest police force has said it is “fully prepared” for Just Stop Oil protesters to try to cause disruption ahead of Christmas. In the last couple of months, the environmental activist group has been using civil resistance and direct action as part of its campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued efforts to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said on Sunday. With persistent snow blanketing the capital, Kyiv, analysts predict that wintry weather – bringing with it...
newschain

Met Police chief: We have 100 officers who are not trusted to speak to public

The head of the Metropolitan Police said it is “completely mad” the force has around 100 officers not trusted to speak to the public. Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the officers are working under “very restrictive” conditions because “frankly we don’t trust them to talk to members of the public”.
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Man accused of murdering mother and two children to appear in court

A man charged with the murders of a mother and two children in Nottingham is due to appear in court. Jamie Barrow, 31, from Clifton, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court. He is charged with the murders of Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh, three,...
newschain

Iran told by FIFA to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand

Iran have been told they should not play goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in their match against Wales after he suffered a concussion against England. Beiranvand collided face first with team-mate Majid Hosseini and was in need of treatment for several minutes. Incredibly, he was allowed to briefly continue before leaving the field on a stretcher.
newschain

Asylum seekers ‘contracted diphtheria overseas’ despite overcrowding

The dozens of asylum seekers who have contracted diphtheria had the highly-contagious disease before arriving in the UK, a Cabinet minister has said after the death of a man held at the Manston processing centre. Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted the infections present an “extremely low risk” to the wider...
newschain

Learners with at least five failures take more than 50,000 driving tests a year

More than 50,000 driving tests a year are taken by learners who have already failed at least five times, according to new analysis. Motoring research charity RAC Foundation said the figures suggest “driving might not be the thing for some people”. Its analysis of Department for Transport (DfT)...
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

In Pictures: Royal staff deck Windsor Castle hall with 20ft Christmas tree

Staff at Windsor Castle have made their finishing touches to Christmas decorations before the doors opened to visitors. Tourists exploring the historic Berkshire royal residence are able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands. One highlight is a 20ft Nordmann fir tree in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy