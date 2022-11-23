ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers respond to Emmanuel Acho calling Justin Herbert 'social media quarterback'

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZ3zT_0jMF5UXP00

Former NFL linebacker and current analyst for Fox Sports Emmanuel Acho has made headlines this season for his takes. In this case, for his strong dislike of Justin Herbert.

But recently, Acho raised eyebrows after calling Herbert a “social media quarterback,” meaning Herbert makes special throws that go viral on social media, which leads to people overlooking his bad moments.

This remark specifically came after last Sunday’s 30-27 loss to the Chiefs, when Herbert threw an interception with 26 seconds remaining that sealed the game.

“On social media, they don’t show you interceptions. That’s not fun,” Acho said. “People aren’t gonna retweet a pick. People aren’t gonna retweet a bad sack. People aren’t gonna retweet a bad decision. That’s who Justin Herbert is, a social media quarterback.”

The Chargers, who have one of the best social media teams in all of sports, made a response on Twitter. They mocked Acho for his comments and created a compilation video of Herbert, including him at the Pro Bowl last year.

Check it out:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 12 win over Rams

In back-to-back weeks the Kansas City Chiefs have wins over teams who make their home in Los Angeles and play at SoFi Stadium. This time they took down the reigning Super Bowl champs 26-10 in what will be their last game at Arrowhead Stadium for nearly a month. It wasn’t quite the dominant win everyone was expecting on the scoreboard, but the Chiefs did manage to cover the spread for the first time in a while.
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska commits react to the hiring of Matt Rhule

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have found their new head coach. After a lengthy process, they have hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule enjoyed great success as a collegiate head coach at both Baylor and Temple. In 2013, Temple had a 2-10 record in Rhule’s first season. He quickly turned the program around, and they won 10 games in 2015 and made it to the Boca Raton Bowl. In 2017, Rhule became the head coach at Baylor, and his tenure followed a similar pattern. They had an abysmal 1-11 record in his first season. In 2019, the Bears went 11-3 and made it to the Sugar Bowl. Some of Nebraska’s 2023 commits reacted the hiring. Let’s take a quick look. ATH Malachi Colemanhttps://twitter.com/ChiColeman23/status/1596521854897983493RB Arnold Barnes IIIhttps://twitter.com/Duda_gocrazy/status/1596537517259780096CB Dwight Bootle IIhttps://twitter.com/BootleII/status/1596557006864879616DL Riley Van Poppelhttps://twitter.com/Riley_VanPoppel/status/1596559403104501760[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7960]11
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Iron Bowl win

Alabama defeated Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl with a final score of 49-27 to finish the college football regular season with a record of 10-2. Those two losses were both on the road against Tennessee and LSU on the road. In those games, the Crimson Tide lost by a combined total of four points. Both the Volunteers and Tigers won their respective games on the final plays of the contests.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy