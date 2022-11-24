Retirees feeling crushed by the highest inflation in decades are getting some relief. The Social Security Administration has announced that benefits will receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), the highest bump since 1982. In pure dollar terms for the average Social Security recipient, it’ll be the largest COLA on record. Don’t get me wrong, this is a great thing — many retirees need every extra dollar they can get.

1 DAY AGO