Maui County, HI

Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim

Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
KAUNAKAKAI, HI
When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 20, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace. Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936. Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The...
KAHULUI, HI
Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights

In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
MAUI COUNTY, HI

