In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 6 DAYS AGO