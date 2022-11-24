Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Volunteer group that cleans illegal dumping on Maui road puts out a call for help
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Illegal dumping has plagued Pulehu Road for years and, ironically, the littering is happening near the island's main landfill. "I mean people, you would be surprised, they throw their washing machines, they leave their cars," area councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said.
mauinow.com
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
Lifeless body found, police return to find man in home
Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
mauinow.com
Flooding forces closure of Baldwin Beach Park; Staff shortages shut down three pools
Baldwin Beach Park is closed today because of flooding caused by heavy rains yesterday, and staff shortages are shutting down three Maui County pools, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The three pools closed today are: the Kōkua Pool, Coach Spencer Shiraishi Pool and New Wailuku Pool. The...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 20, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace. Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936. Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The...
mauinow.com
Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights
In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
Comments / 0