ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dr Martens shares slump after bootmaker warns over profit margins

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fsqr_0jMF5B0q00
Financial News

Fashion brand Dr Martens has warned that profit margins will slip on the back of weaker consumer demand, investments and the strong dollar, sending shares in the company tumbling.

The UK bootmaker said direct-to-consumer sales – those from its own stores and websites – were “slower than anticipated” over the latest quarter.

Bosses at the firm said the “consumer environment weakened” as a whole over the half-year to September as customers faced surging household bills.

Dr Martens said core earnings margins for the full financial year will be between 100 basis points and 250 basis points lower than last year.

Nevertheless, chief executive Kenny Wilson told the PA news agency he is still positive about the peak Christmas trading period.

“The business is well set for Christmas,” he said.

“Last year, we did not have enough inventory and trading in Europe was heavily impacted by pandemic closures so we are well-positioned to perform well against that period.”

The company told shareholders that revenues increased by 13% to £418.6 million over the six months to September, compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the fashion firm saw pre-tax profits slip by 5% to £57.9 million.

Mr Wilson added: “Although there are economic challenges ahead, we are well positioned for future growth.

“We will continue to drive growth investment to deliver the Docs strategy, mainly in new stores, marketing, people, technology and inventory.”

The group increased its interim dividend payment by 28% to 1.56p per share.

Shares in Dr Martens were 19.7% lower at 230p in early trading on Thursday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

South Africa loss sealed worst ever week for English rugby – Sir Clive Woodward

Sir Clive Woodward insists Saturday’s dire 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham has completed the “worst week in English rugby history”. England produced one of the lowest points of the Eddie Jones era against a Springboks side missing their European-based players, ending a dismal Autumn Nations Series that has delivered a solitary victory over Japan.
newschain

Teachers ‘deliberately misled’ over pay offer, union claims

Teachers were “deliberately misled” by the Scottish Government and Cosla before a “pathetic” new pay offer was tabled, a union has said. The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) has condemned ministers and local authority chiefs after teachers rejected the new salary proposals on Wednesday. Education...
newschain

Protests over China’s strict lockdown hit Shanghai and other cities

A protest against China’s strict “zero-Covid” policies resurfaced in Shanghai on Sunday afternoon despite police clearing away hundreds of demonstrators with force and pepper spray in the morning. Crowds stood and filmed as officers shoved people who had gathered in the street and shouted “We don’t want...
newschain

Iran told by FIFA to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand

Iran have been told they should not play goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in their match against Wales after he suffered a concussion against England. Beiranvand collided face first with team-mate Majid Hosseini and was in need of treatment for several minutes. Incredibly, he was allowed to briefly continue before leaving the field on a stretcher.
newschain

Police ‘fully prepared’ to counter further Just Stop Oil protests

The country’s biggest police force has said it is “fully prepared” for Just Stop Oil protesters to try to cause disruption ahead of Christmas. In the last couple of months, the environmental activist group has been using civil resistance and direct action as part of its campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.
newschain

England look ahead to Wales clash following goalless draw against US

Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States. Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.
newschain

Learners with at least five failures take more than 50,000 driving tests a year

More than 50,000 driving tests a year are taken by learners who have already failed at least five times, according to new analysis. Motoring research charity RAC Foundation said the figures suggest “driving might not be the thing for some people”. Its analysis of Department for Transport (DfT)...
newschain

Net migration to UK hits new record of half a million

Net migration to the UK has climbed to a record half a million, driven by a series of “unprecedented world events” including the war in Ukraine and the end of lockdown restrictions, new figures suggest. Around 504,000 more people are estimated to have moved to the UK than...
newschain

Tories condemn £1.5m spent on civil servants for SNP’s ‘pet project’

More than £1.5 million of public money will be spent annually on civil servants who have been tasked to work on the independence campaign, figures show. Data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives using freedom of information legislation shows there are 25 officials working on the prospectus. Using the maximum...
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

Cost-of-living support should be ‘more targeted’ for vulnerable – Tesco chief

The boss of Tesco has said the Government should make cost-of-living support “more targeted” for the vulnerable as he warned over food poverty. Ken Murphy, chief executive of the supermarket giant, said he has seen positive signs of shopping behaviour in Tesco stores since energy bill support was handed out to UK households from October.
newschain

Kidnappings and looting cited in Ethiopia’s Tigray after truce

Allies of Ethiopia’s federal military are looting property and carrying out mass detentions in Tigray, according to eyewitnesses and aid workers. The accounts raise fresh concern about alleged atrocities more than three weeks after the warring parties signed a truce that diplomats and others hoped would bring an end to suffering in the embattled region that is home to more than five million people.
newschain

‘Insane’ talent to be found in south London cages – Ebere Eze

Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze believes scouts not looking at south London’s famous football cages could be missing out on the next generation of top talent. Palace youth system graduate Gareth Southgate opened the club’s state-of-the-art, £20m academy just over one year ago, a step toward part-owner and chairman Steve Parish’s ambitions to attract and retain players from the area with ultimate aspirations of seeing another homegrown Eagle play for England.

Comments / 0

Community Policy