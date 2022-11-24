Read full article on original website
Proof Of Reserves: Why Binance Is Launching A Website Dedicated To Transparency
Binance announced on Friday that it is establishing a new proof of reserves (PoR) website to indicate that it holds client assets in full as a digital currency keeper. Binance has Bitcoin reserves to start. Currently, the company’s BTC reserve ratio is 101%. This indicates that the cryptocurrency has sufficient supply to cover all user balances.
FTX Collapse Hurts Investor Confidence, Why These Companies Will Profit
The collapse of the second crypto exchange, FTX, may become one of the most traumatic episodes for the nascent asset class. However, as is often the norm in financial markets, the losses for one party implied profits for another. According to a report from Similarweb, cold wallet and hardware wallet...
Chainlink Trends Green For The Week While Runfy Aims To Revoultionise The World Of Fitness
Cryptocurrencies are on a downward spiral as the year is coming to an end. Unfortunately, this time has been a reminder to all crypto fanatics of the fluctuating and volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, people are still optimistic about the future of decentralisation, offering users unrestricted access to their finances digitally. During the most recent bear market, several veteran blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and BNB all initially plummeted in price.
Top 5 New Cryptocurrencies with Huge Potential for 2023
Early-stage tokens should make up at least 15% of your crypto portfolio. True, they come with high risk. But they also have higher growth potential than high-cap cryptocurrencies with proven track records. How do you strike a balance?. Find promising projects with ambitious visions and roadmaps, led by credible teams....
Why is Crypto Crashing? 5 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is on the Path to $10k
Bitcoin is now down 75% from its previous all-time high l of $62,000 – set in November 2021. The crypto market is suffering from a plethora of reasons – inside and outside of the industry. Like most things that unravel, crypto started to unwind gradually at the start...
How Should Retail Users Mitigate Risks in the Face of Frequent Blockchain Security Incidents?
Everywhere there is a large commission, there is a high probability of a ripoff – Charlie Munger. By now, every crypto user has heard of the recent FTX collapse. Since CZ’s tweets stirred up the storm, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume was forced to file for bankruptcy in less than one week. Such a fast crypto freefall reminds people of the death spiral that destroyed LUNA-UST in May this year, which evaporated $40 billion worth of funds and hurt multiple distinguished institutions, including Three Arrows Capital and Celsius. Even Poolin, a mining pool that operates in the crypto upstream, was affected.
Three Must-Invest Cryptos This Winter 2022 – Litecoin, Monero and Rocketize Token.
The crypto market has been hit hard by the unexpected crypto crash that occurred on the 8th of November, 2022. The crash happened after news of the third largest cryptocurrency exchange declared bankruptcy. Many people had assets stored on FTX, so they attempted to withdraw their assets at a large scale. Unfortunately, this was halted, and it is now believed FTX owes creditors up to $3.1 billion.
Oryen Network is one of 2022’s Top Cryptos alongside BNB and Ethereum. Learn why
Financial losses are demoralizing the trading environment in 2022. When even the most reputable cryptocurrencies suffer in this bear market, what constitutes a wise investment? Despite these challenges, several new and resourceful projects, like Oryen, are developing with the sustainability to withstand such market contraction, up there with the likes of Ethereum and BNB. See why this innovative new initiative could be your greatest investment in 2022.
December 2022 is near: which lessons did we learn in Crypto and which challenges the market is likely to face in 2023?
The year is almost at its end and so much has happened in the crypto space. It’s been an eventful year, to say the least, and investors and analysts will look back at this year in the future and remember its importance. The crypto market was always going to face a monumental year soon, given that regulation has been on the horizon.
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Ethereum (ETH) Face Turbulence As The Hideaways (HDWY) Announces 100% Bonus on Investment
It has been an eventful year full of cryptocurrency highs and lows. More and more crypto projects are failing. This issue was made worse by the reports that Binance had withdrawn from the agreement to buy the struggling cryptocurrency exchange FTX and followed by FTX also stating that a chapter 11 bankruptcy was underway.
Liquidity Mining – Your Way to Grow Crypto Assets in The HyperNation
How to be extra rich with your existing fund in the Metaverse? Can your blockchain assets grow passive rewards for you to reap? The HyperNation has its answer for you to leverage your crypto assets and unlock its boundless potential efficiently. Your cryptocurrency holdings mean a lot more from now on.
Changpeng Zhao is Bullish on Crypto’s Future – what does this mean for Big Eyes Coin and Dogecoin?
In recent weeks the cryptocurrency world has been shaken to its core by the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and the nefarious revelations that followed. Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and CEO of Binance, pulled out of an FTX rescue mission after realizing that it would be too complicated to try to salvage the company as allegations and complications flooded in.
Big Discounts On Bitcoin, Ethereum And Big Eyes! Top 3 Tips For Buying The Dip In Crypto
Wile E. Coyote running off the edge of a cliff is always fine until he looks down. Always. Then he realises he has no ground underneath him and starts to drop. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) in the past few months was moving similarly to Wile E. Coyote. It was going sideways for a while, but then the FTX collapse happened. I imagine there was a moment for Bitcoin like when Wile E. Coyote looks towards the audience for a moment before quickly plummeting towards the ground.
Bitcoin Miners Now Face Darkest Situation Since 2015 – Here’s Why
Bitcoin, considered the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, will be exiting the month of November with trading prices that are significantly lower than what it had the same time last year. It can be recalled that in November 10, 2021, BTC was able to hit its milestone all-time...
Dogecoin vs Big Eyes, Japan vs Germany: How Shock World Cup Victories Will Affect The Crypto Market
Everyone loves an underdog winning against the titan. When Saudi Arabia came back from a goal deficit against one of the most formidable teams in the World Cup to win 2-1, everyone but Argentinians erupted in cheers. Japan pulled off a strikingly similar feat after conceding a penalty in the first half of their game against Germany. The Samurai Blues sent German fans away from the stadium crying, with an electrifying 2-1 victory against the 2014 World Cup champions.
Crypto Community Could Still Save Money By Shifting from Zcash (ZEC) to Litecoin (LTC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Constant crypto crashes have made investors and traders on the market to deploy a different approach in a bid to scale their crypto portfolios. Time is also a significant consideration when looking for high-performing and depreciation-immuned assets to buy. The best strategy is to purchase and hold a viable asset and leave the asset in your wallet for several years, instead of jumping in and out of different assets for a few weeks or months.
SNOWFALL PROTOCOL EXPLODES IN GROWTH WHILST APECOIN AND TONCOIN FALL !
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) breaks the status quo and moves ahead of ApeCoin (APE) and TonCoin (TON) There are many cryptocurrencies that have taken the world by storm, like Bitcoin, Litecoin, ApeCoin, and TonCoin. However, there is another class of cryptocurrencies that stands ahead of the others in this lucrative market as they promise to disrupt the crypto space with real use cases. In this article, we will learn about one such project, the Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and its perceived advantages over long-standing cryptocurrencies like ApeCoin (APE) and TonCoin (TON).
Shiba Inu Gets Invite From WEF To Talk About Metaverse – A SHIB Price Boost In The Offing?
The Shiba Inu community is currently in the midst of an online voting that will determine if the project will accept the invitation of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to be its partner in working for a Global Metaverse Policy. At the time of this writing, more than 18,000 votes...
XT.COM Lists TRI in Its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TRI on its platform in the Main Zone and the TRI/USDT trading pair has been opened for trading since 2022-11-23 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit TRI for trading since 2022-11-22 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals for TRI...
