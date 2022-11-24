Wile E. Coyote running off the edge of a cliff is always fine until he looks down. Always. Then he realises he has no ground underneath him and starts to drop. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) in the past few months was moving similarly to Wile E. Coyote. It was going sideways for a while, but then the FTX collapse happened. I imagine there was a moment for Bitcoin like when Wile E. Coyote looks towards the audience for a moment before quickly plummeting towards the ground.

22 HOURS AGO