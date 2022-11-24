Read full article on original website
Dollar Tree Says Customers Respond to Lower Food Prices and Cleaner Stores
After being jeered for raising its long-standing $1 price point strategy a year ago, Dollar Tree said Tuesday (Nov. 22) that the change is working, and that the retailer is planning to add more $3 and $5 items to its fleet of 16,000 stores. In speaking to investors about the...
Grocery Stores Win Big This Holiday Season
The Grinch is surely pleased that 15 million Americans — that’s almost 6% of all U.S. consumers — who bought holiday gifts last year say they’ll buy none this year, but it leaves the other 94%, give or take, to spend in different ways, with many prioritizing family meals over presents.
EMEA Retailers Put a Local Spin on Black Friday Sales
On the international stage, Thanksgiving is up there with baseball and the star-spangled banner as among the most instantly recognizable emblems of Americana by which the world identifies the United States. Yet the majority of consumers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will spend Thursday (Nov. 24) in...
SaaS Startup Taktile Nets $20M to Expand FinTech Services
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Taktile has raised $20 million in Series A funding to grow its platform that helps insurance companies, lenders and others in the financial industry make automated decisions. The firm will use the new capital to further develop the capabilities of its product and accelerate its expansion across...
PYMNTS Intelligence: The Advantages and Challenges of BNPL for Merchants
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has taken the retail world by storm, thanks in large part to its impressive array of benefits for merchants and enhanced customer experiences. PYMNTS research found that in 2021, 13.5% of consumers used BNPL services within the prior year, and another 44.7% know that it is an option even if they have not personally partaken. Nearly two-thirds of consumers say they are more likely to shop at stores that offer BNPL, and roughly two-thirds said that BNPL allows them to make purchases more frequently.
Target said it's lost $400 million this year due to 'inventory shrink' — and organized retail crime is mostly to blame
Retailers have begun sounding the alarm that theft is costing them millions every year, driven by the ease of buying and selling things online.
Retailers may see more red after Black Friday as consumers say they plan to pull back on spending – acting as if the US were already in a recession
(THE CONVERSATION) Retailers are gearing up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season, but consumers burned by the highest inflation in a generation may have other ideas. Industry groups are predicting another record year of retail sales, with the National Retail Federation forecasting a jump of 6% to 8% over the US$890 billion consumers spent online and in stores in […]
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
Inflation hovers over shoppers heading into Black Friday
NEW YORK (AP) — Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, but inflation is weighing on consumers. Elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores.
Holiday shopping kicks off with inflation dampening spirits
NEW YORK — (AP) — While Black Friday will mark a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, uncertainty still remains. The U.S. job market remains strong, consumer spending is resilient and inflation has been slowing. But elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers.
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
Restaurants First to Go When Shoppers Cut Holiday Spending
For consumers looking to reduce their spending this holiday season as prices continue to rise, dining out is the indulgence that they are most ready to cut back on. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report — The Holiday Shopping Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, draws from a survey of more than 3,400 U.S. consumers about their holiday season spending. This study finds that 29% of consumers will spend less on restaurant purchases this season than they did last year.
Paymob and Foodics Team on POS Tech for Egyptian Restaurants
Cairo-based FinTech Paymob and Riyadh-based restaurant technology provider Foodics announced that they have partnered to provide point-of-sale (POS) devices to the hospitality sector in Egypt. The new partnership will integrate Paymob’s POS devices into Foodics’ cloud-based restaurant management system, enabling businesses using the platform to expand their acceptance of card...
Strong holiday retail season expected despite inflation woes
Despite inflation dominating the headlines for the past 12 months and threats of a looming global recession, the National Retail Federation still expects a healthy holiday shopping season.
PayUp Receives $5M Line of Credit to Factor Invoices for SMBs
Early payment solutions provider PayUp, a Rex company, has received a $5 million line of credit from private working capital finance company nFusion Capital and said this would allow it to factor $50 million in invoices. Both PayUp and nFusion Capital focus on small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the...
3 Reasons Why the Small Restaurant Comeback Looks Real
As independent restaurants continue to recover from the devastating blow dealt by the pandemic, the future is beginning to look a little brighter. Research from PYMNTS’ study “The Main Street Index Q3 2022: The Post-Pandemic State Of Play For Main Street Businesses,” which draws on data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, econometric analysis and modeling techniques to determine the overall health of Main Street small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), finds the eating and drinking establishments’ index has grown 1.2% last year on a CAGR basis. While this figure is modest, it is certainly a step in the right direction, considering all the economic headwinds the industry faces.
Why ‘Every Single Business’ Will Soon Be Using Embedded Payments
Embedded finance — where financial products and payments pop up in any number of consumers’ daily activities — is now an expectation, a “need to have” for banks and enterprises. Deirdre McClure, chief customer officer at Treasury Prime, told PYMNTS that the demand for seamless...
Rewards Drive eCommerce Engagement With Price-Sensitive Grocery Shoppers
In the face of consumers’ ongoing price concerns, grocers are leveraging rewards and other digital offers to drive sales and maintain loyalty. Take Netherlands-based multinational grocery retailer Ahold Delhaize, which is seeing its discounting efforts via its rewards programs pay off. In a presentation accompanying its third-quarter 2022 earnings release earlier this month, the grocery giant said that it has been focusing on “delivering personalized value through our digital omnichannel loyalty programs.”
Kroger CEO on turkey costs, outlook for prices through new year
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen weighs in on grocery prices ahead of Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season as inflation continues to impact consumers.
