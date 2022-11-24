Read full article on original website
Related
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
FTX collapse: Storm looms over Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Bahamas conference as A-list pals go dark
FTX and SALT co-hosted the $3,000-a-head Crypto Bahamas conference at an exclusive resort near Sam Bankman-Fried's waterfront Bahamas financial headquarters.
Conflict of Interest Costs SBF His Lawyers
Add this to the list of troubles befalling FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried this month: his law firm has reportedly stopped representing him due to an apparent conflict of interest. Paul Weiss – a nearly 150-year-old firm that has represented companies like Amazon and PayPal – said it has stopped representing...
If Crypto’s Bull Market Made VCs Look Smart, What Happens Now?
Hindsight is 20/20, and its perspective is often brought into further clarity by regret. Just ask some of the venture capital industry’s most well-known firms, like Tiger Global Management, SoftBank and Sequoia Capital, who all wrote big checks supporting the since-imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its charmingly unkempt wunderkind CEO, Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF).
Apollo Teams With Figure to Launch Blockchain-Based Fund
Apollo Global Management said it plans to offer a new fund on a public blockchain as it deepens its relationship with the FinTech Figure. According to a Bloomberg News report Tuesday (Nov. 22), Apollo and Hamilton Lane are launching investment operations via a platform on Figure, using a blockchain technology called Provenance. Figure CEO Mike Cagney told Bloomberg the offering will be part of Apollo’s digital asset strategy.
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
FTX’s First Day in Court: ‘Personal Fiefdom of Sam Bankman-Fried’
Almost a full two weeks after first filing for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, the insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX finally held its first-day motion requests on Tuesday (Nov. 22). The hearing took place in Wilmington, Delaware, the traditional city where corporate bankruptcy cases are heard. Presided over by Judge John T....
What SMBs Need to Know About Accepting Crypto
Back in October — in what seems a lifetime ago in the cryptocurrency world — PYMNTS and BitPay’s “Shopping With Cryptocurrency” study found that “tech-driven” consumers, representing roughly 15% of all consumers and 22% of past or present cryptocurrency holders, are the most likely to transact with it.
Kenya Eyes Taxes on Crypto, Digital Wallets
With 8.5% of its population now owning cryptocurrencies, Kenya is reportedly considering taxing crypto exchanges, digital wallets and transactions. Legislators in the African country are now considering the Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that would change the country’s laws and regulate and tax the digital currency trade, Business Daily reported Monday (Nov. 21).
El Salvador Forges Ahead With Crypto Regulation
Legislators in El Salvador are considering a bill that would regulate digital securities, a sign the Central American nation is proceeding with plans to issue bonds backed by bitcoin even as citizens turn away from the country’s crypto experiment. That’s according to a report Wednesday (Nov. 23) by CoinDesk,...
Can Outsourced Treasury Solutions Ease Rising Concerns About Liquidity?
Liquidity is front and center — not just because of cryptocurrency. To be sure, the recent FTX disaster in the crypto space has been bringing the term “liquidity” to everyone’s lips as traders pull their bitcoin off exchanges, trading platforms file for bankruptcy, and worries mount that other crypto-focused firms will do the same.
ASIC: Block Earner Ran Unlicensed Crypto Investments
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has sued the FinTech company Block Earner for allegedly offering cryptocurrency investments without a license. “Block Earner offered a range of fixed-yield earning products based on crypto-assets under the names USD Earner, Gold Earner and Crypto Earner (collectively, the earner products),” the regulator said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) news release.
Stifel CEO Calls on SEC to Extend Customer Protection to Crypto
To restore customer confidence in the cryptocurrency industry after the fall of crypto exchange FTX, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should apply its Customer Protection Rule to crypto, Stifel Financial CEO Ron Kruszewski said. This would ensure that customers’ funds aren’t comingled, the head of the wealth management and...
FTX Enlists Ex-SEC and CFTC Enforcement Chiefs to Probe Collapse
Saying they aim to investigate what happened at FTX and implement new controls at the company, the new leaders of the cryptocurrency exchange have brought in several experts — among them, former U.S. officials. The lineup includes investigations firm Nardello & Co., blockchain data platform Chainalysis, an unnamed cybersecurity...
What Regulators Must Do Now in Light of FTX Scandal
How did we not see this coming? That’s the question many people are asking as the hyper-rapid, and potentially rabid, collapse of crypto trading platform FTX triggers a worldwide regulatory investigation. Others may be taking their line of questioning a step further and asking: What could have been done...
FinTech IPO Index Drops 3.2% as Earnings Overhang Hits Blend and OneConnect
A shortened holiday trading timeline — a breather, and then it all begins again. For the FinTech IPO Index, a 3.2% loss for the week bumped up against the Thanksgiving holiday, and the Index is off more than 48% for the year. Investors have had a chance to digest...
CFO: Stay Vigilant About Costs and Churn - Even When Things Look OK
With migrant workers consistently sending money home, the business of remittances tends to be more resilient than most during tough economic times. Even so, Zepz CFO Robert Mitchell told PYMNTS that doesn’t mean they can stand still or take their eye off competitors or price-conscious customers who constantly shop for a cheaper or faster alternative.
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea, officials said Thursday. Sunday’s incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu...
Brazilian Crypto Exchange Bitpreco Adding Banking Platform
Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Bitpreco is reportedly launching a platform that will provide banking services. The new platform, which is called Bitybank, will offer payments, digital accounts and credit cards through an app, Bitcoin.com reported Wednesday (Nov. 23). “Digital banking was a great success in Brazil,” Bitpreco Partner Ney Pimenta said,...
The Motley Fool
I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why
There are good reasons for investors to hold on to Alibaba's shares.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0