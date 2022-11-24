ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wgxa.tv

Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
MACON, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) In Person Event

Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, Project Real Life, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents’ complete applications and upload the required documents onsite.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Food available in DeKalb despite state assistance backlog

Food stamps and other federally funded assistance programs have experienced a backlog in DeKalb County and across Georgia, according to Georgia Department of Human Services officials, but there are several food pantries and programs still available to DeKalb residents in need. A spokesperson from the Georgia Department of Human Services...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Water main break in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE — The City of Milledgeville is experiencing a water main break on North Wayne Street. According to city officials, residents between East Charlton Street and West Walton Street as well as customers on East Hall Street between North Wayne Street and North Jefferson Street are most likely to be impacted.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Accident on I-75 Southbound

MONROE COUNTY, GA. (WGXA) -- Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reported a crash on I-75 Southbound at SR 18/Dames Ferry Rd. Two lanes are blocked. Please drive alert and avoid the area if possible. More information will be provided when available.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Troopers: Driver dead, passenger seriously hurt in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A person is dead after a wreck in Baldwin County Sunday afternoon. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened on Deepstep Road near O'Quinns Pond Road, in Baldwin County, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling east on Deepstep Road at a high rate of speed when the driver left the roadway and hit a tree.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

One dead after accident on I-16

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal accident led to all lanes of I-16 being blocked for several hours Monday. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 6:30 in the morning when a motorcycle and a semi truck collided near mile marker 27. The accident is under investigation.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
MACON, GA

