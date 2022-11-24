Read full article on original website
'I'm glad it was allowed': Bibb County one of few Central Georgia locations to offer Saturday voting
MACON, Ga. — Starting Monday November 28, all Georgia counties will offer early voting for the U.S Senate runoff race between Democratic Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. However, depending on the county you live in, some Georgians got a head start. That's after a recent court...
Sticker Search: Macon promotes small business Saturday with prize
MACON, Ga. — It was very busy in downtown Macon today, as shoppers were out and about for small business Saturday. But while folks were shopping for deals, some were looking for a different items - stickers hidden in some of the stores. Newtown Macon partnered with more than...
Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
Georgia hospital asks county to spend taxes on indigent care
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon hospital authority wants its local government to start sharing local property tax collections to help pay for indigent care. The Macon-Bibb County Hospital Authority discussed its plans earlier this month, The Telegraph of Macon reports. The authority oversees Atrium Health Navicent, the largest...
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) In Person Event
Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, Project Real Life, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents’ complete applications and upload the required documents onsite.
52-Year-Old Leon James Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
Food available in DeKalb despite state assistance backlog
Food stamps and other federally funded assistance programs have experienced a backlog in DeKalb County and across Georgia, according to Georgia Department of Human Services officials, but there are several food pantries and programs still available to DeKalb residents in need. A spokesperson from the Georgia Department of Human Services...
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
Sorry automobiles!: Warner Robins hosts Planes & Trains event
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — All aboard! The Planes and Trains event took flight on Saturday in Warner Robins, as many people showed up to view miniature model planes, trains, and more. November is national rain month, and each year the Middle Georgia Railroad Club hosts this event to celebrate.
Water main break in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE — The City of Milledgeville is experiencing a water main break on North Wayne Street. According to city officials, residents between East Charlton Street and West Walton Street as well as customers on East Hall Street between North Wayne Street and North Jefferson Street are most likely to be impacted.
Accident on I-75 Southbound
MONROE COUNTY, GA. (WGXA) -- Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reported a crash on I-75 Southbound at SR 18/Dames Ferry Rd. Two lanes are blocked. Please drive alert and avoid the area if possible. More information will be provided when available.
3 men arrested for multiple car break-ins in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been arrested on multiple charges after a string of car break ins in Monroe County. According to a press release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 3 men were arrested by the Monroe Sheriff's Office and Bib Sheriff's Office for a string of car break-ins.
'We stayed outside, slept in the car': Black Friday shoppers find big deals in Macon discount store
MACON, Ga. — There are 29 days until Christmas, and people are hustling to get gifts. This Black Friday, shoppers came out in Central Georgia looking for a good deal. From Black Friday until Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation expects about 166 million people to shop for deals, bringing in anywhere from $940 to $960 billion.
Troopers: Driver dead, passenger seriously hurt in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A person is dead after a wreck in Baldwin County Sunday afternoon. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened on Deepstep Road near O'Quinns Pond Road, in Baldwin County, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling east on Deepstep Road at a high rate of speed when the driver left the roadway and hit a tree.
Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
One dead after accident on I-16
TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal accident led to all lanes of I-16 being blocked for several hours Monday. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 6:30 in the morning when a motorcycle and a semi truck collided near mile marker 27. The accident is under investigation.
10 killed on Georgia roads since Thursday, with weekend travel still to come
By noon Friday, 10 people had been killed on Georgia roads since Thanksgiving morning, with plenty of travel still expec...
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
