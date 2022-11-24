Read full article on original website
AirTank Launches eCommerce Platform for Healthcare and MedTech Sectors
Healthcare-focused eCommerce consulting agency AirTank has launched an eCommerce platform built exclusively for the healthcare and medical technology sectors. The new CareCart platform is designed to meet the specific needs of these industries and to comply with rules and regulations that govern them, AirTank said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) press release.
US Retailers Increase In-Store Security Measures
Facing brazen and widely reported thefts, retailers are deploying a variety of new deterrents while also balancing these measures with the need to maintain an inviting shopping environment for consumers. The deterrents include installing surveillance systems, putting more items behind glass, using steel cables to lock products to shelves and...
Paymob and Foodics Team on POS Tech for Egyptian Restaurants
Cairo-based FinTech Paymob and Riyadh-based restaurant technology provider Foodics announced that they have partnered to provide point-of-sale (POS) devices to the hospitality sector in Egypt. The new partnership will integrate Paymob’s POS devices into Foodics’ cloud-based restaurant management system, enabling businesses using the platform to expand their acceptance of card...
Growing Engagement and Offers Speed Omnichannel Future of ‘Car as Wallet’
Cars went from conveyances to expressions of individuality in the 20th century, and as the connected car trend builds in this century, they’re becoming a rolling retail store with embedded payments, enabling consumers to buy services from inside a car on a transactional basis. Speaking with Ali Almakky, global...
Mirakl Taps Cluster’s Billion-Product eCommerce Database
Cluster, a data provider for marketplaces and online retailers that has compiled a catalog of over a billion products, announced on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it has forged a strategic partnership with the French eCommerce marketplace software provider Mirakl. Cluster’s tools and features will now be available to marketplaces using...
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
Hypebae
These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'
It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
Thunes’ ‘Pay the World’ Vision Now Includes WeChat’s 1.3B Users
Thunes has teamed up with China’s Tencent Financial Technology, allowing members of the Thunes network to send payments to the 1.3 billion users on Tencent’s Weixin service. The collaboration makes Thunes the first payment infrastructure network to connect with the Chinese company, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 22)...
makeuseof.com
How to Become an Artificial Intelligence Engineer: A Beginner’s Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Artificial intelligence applications are increasing rapidly as many enterprises look to automate as many tasks as possible to increase productivity and efficiency and save time. Consequently, the demand for AI engineers is at an all-time high.
HLTH22: 6 Digital Health Executives Share Key Takeaways
We reached out to six digital health executives for their key takeaways and reflection from attending the recent HLTH22 conference. Sunny Kumar, MD, Partner at GSR Ventures, a $3B AUM venture firm investing in early-stage digital health companies. The most fascinating element of HLTH 2022 were the concurrent contrasts. Set...
Thrillist
Get Round-Trip Flights to Top European Cities for Less Than $500
If you're already fantasizing about your 2023 travel plans, join the club. Thankfully, there's time to book some ultra cheap travel, so you can take one of your dream trips without breaking your bank account. Between January and March 2023, flights out of multiple US cities to Rome, Munich, and Frankfurt are as cheap as $460. The Points Guy first reported on the deal, which was flagged by Scott's Cheap Flights.
Brands Turn to Global Digital Currency Networks to Drive B2C Payout Innovation
As the need for faster, cheaper and efficient payouts increase, there is a huge demand from corporations needing to transfer value to end users and enable use cases ranging from loyalty, employee rewards, rebates, remittances and refunds. But according to Aron Alexander, CEO and founder at U.K.-based digital incentives platform...
Grocers See Connected Recipes as Tool to Drive Q4 Spending
As consumers settle in for a chilly winter at home, supermarkets are ramping up their stable of connected recipes to not only capture an uptick in cooking but to drive spending, increase basket size, boost loyalty and swipe share from restaurants. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest grocer. The...
Mall Giant Wants to Bring Digital Native Brands to its Centers
Two years ago, shopping malls were expecting 25% of them to close within three to five years, according to Coresight Research. The study was performed before the covid pandemic, and those figures are probably higher because of the pandemic. More people started shopping online in 2020 forcing brick and mortar stores to make some drastic changes to survive.
Employee tracking: From your keystrokes to your emails, here’s what your employer can see
(NEXSTAR) – At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many transitioned to working from home. This not only took them out of the office, it gave them a chance to wear their pajamas, tend to their children, and any number of other things around their home while on the clock. It also seemed to open the floodgates to new – sometimes unknown – surveillance by employers.
Why ‘Every Single Business’ Will Soon Be Using Embedded Payments
Embedded finance — where financial products and payments pop up in any number of consumers’ daily activities — is now an expectation, a “need to have” for banks and enterprises. Deirdre McClure, chief customer officer at Treasury Prime, told PYMNTS that the demand for seamless...
ZDNet
8 ways to reduce AI burnout
Responsible and ethical artificial intelligence has become the hot-button issue of our times, especially as AI seeps into every aspect of decision-making and automation. According to a recent survey, 35% of companies now report using AI in their businesses and 42% are exploring the technology. Special Feature. Digital transformation: Trends...
CFO: Stay Vigilant About Costs and Churn - Even When Things Look OK
With migrant workers consistently sending money home, the business of remittances tends to be more resilient than most during tough economic times. Even so, Zepz CFO Robert Mitchell told PYMNTS that doesn’t mean they can stand still or take their eye off competitors or price-conscious customers who constantly shop for a cheaper or faster alternative.
