FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
BOLD By Wyndham Initiative Aims To Expand Support For Black Entrepreneurs In The Hotel Industry
According to Geoff Ballotti, the president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, more than 20% of Black Americans are involved in business ownership. However, less than two percent of U.S. hotels are Black-owned. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchise company, sporting more than 9,100 hotels in...
PayUp Receives $5M Line of Credit to Factor Invoices for SMBs
Early payment solutions provider PayUp, a Rex company, has received a $5 million line of credit from private working capital finance company nFusion Capital and said this would allow it to factor $50 million in invoices. Both PayUp and nFusion Capital focus on small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the...
CFOs Ditch Paper to Prioritize Digital Payments
Through the past few years, companies have proven a level of resilience that scarcely seemed imaginable when the pandemic shook the globe. Businesses had to examine internal processes urgently to ensure continuity as we all sheltered in place. Robert Johnson, senior vice president of payments at Corcentric, told PYMNTS that...
Will Stricter Nonbank Oversight Have Chilling Effect on FinTechs?
Even though nonbanks are just what the name implies, in the eyes of regulators, some say it might be easier to treat them as if they were. For FinTechs, that approach may have a bit of a dampening effect on efforts to offer banking and related services outside the realm of traditional lenders.
Kenya Eyes Taxes on Crypto, Digital Wallets
With 8.5% of its population now owning cryptocurrencies, Kenya is reportedly considering taxing crypto exchanges, digital wallets and transactions. Legislators in the African country are now considering the Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that would change the country’s laws and regulate and tax the digital currency trade, Business Daily reported Monday (Nov. 21).
What SMBs Need to Know About Accepting Crypto
Back in October — in what seems a lifetime ago in the cryptocurrency world — PYMNTS and BitPay’s “Shopping With Cryptocurrency” study found that “tech-driven” consumers, representing roughly 15% of all consumers and 22% of past or present cryptocurrency holders, are the most likely to transact with it.
56% of Consumers Say Storing Payment Info With Retailers Improves Checkout
Manually entering credit card information for each online purchase is such a source of friction and irritation that more than half of consumers are setting their security concerns aside and choosing to store their payment credentials with retailers. The findings come from the new study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored...
Growing Engagement and Offers Speed Omnichannel Future of ‘Car as Wallet’
Cars went from conveyances to expressions of individuality in the 20th century, and as the connected car trend builds in this century, they’re becoming a rolling retail store with embedded payments, enabling consumers to buy services from inside a car on a transactional basis. Speaking with Ali Almakky, global...
Thunes’ ‘Pay the World’ Vision Now Includes WeChat’s 1.3B Users
Thunes has teamed up with China’s Tencent Financial Technology, allowing members of the Thunes network to send payments to the 1.3 billion users on Tencent’s Weixin service. The collaboration makes Thunes the first payment infrastructure network to connect with the Chinese company, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 22)...
CoinTelegraph
ApeCoin geo-blocks US stakers, two Apes sell for $1M each, marketplace launched
United States-based ApeCoin (APE) holders could miss out on staking rewards after the U.S. was added to a list of regions geo-blocked from using an upcoming APE staking service. Blockchain infrastructure company Horizen Labs, which is building the site on behalf of the ApeCoin decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), revealed the...
US Senators Ask SoFi About Its Banking Law Compliance
Four U.S. senators have signed a letter to SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto expressing concerns about the online personal finance company and online bank’s digital asset trading activities and asking if it is working to conform them to U.S. banking law. Noting that SoFi is now a bank holding...
Mobile Money Loans Keep Africa’s Semiformal Economies in Business
Solopreneurs and micro-businesses are the lifeblood of Africa’s informal and semiformal economies, but when it comes to accessing working capital loans, they are typically underserved by most financial institutions. In an interview with PYMNTS, Mina Shahid, co-founder and CEO at Ugandan FinTech startup firm Numida, which provides working capital...
9 in 10 CFOs Focused on Payments Automation and Transformation
The benefits of streamlining and modernizing the payment experience through digital tools and forward-looking investments appear to have sunken in. New research shows nine out of 10 chief financial officers surveyed by PYMNTS said their companies were either investing in payments digitization already or have plans to do so in the future.
pymnts.com
Staffing and Wage Access Get Digital Do-Over as Healthcare Delivery Changes
As healthcare delivery models expand, questions around facility needs, staff demands over shifts, wage access and more are advancing rapidly, and digital platforms are leaning into harmonizing this highly complex set of patient, professional and institutional requirements. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for J.P. Morgan Chase “Tech Voices” Series, Clipboard...
Vista Equity Wants to Take Coupa Software Private
Business spend management software company Coupa Software is reportedly considering a sale to private equity investor Vista Equity as investment climate continues to fluctuate globally. In a Wednesday (Nov. 23) Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, it was revealed that representatives from Vista met with Coupa and are...
CFO: Stay Vigilant About Costs and Churn - Even When Things Look OK
With migrant workers consistently sending money home, the business of remittances tends to be more resilient than most during tough economic times. Even so, Zepz CFO Robert Mitchell told PYMNTS that doesn’t mean they can stand still or take their eye off competitors or price-conscious customers who constantly shop for a cheaper or faster alternative.
Crypto Brokerage Genesis Tries to Raise Funds and Eyes Bankruptcy
Cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis has reportedly said it may file for bankruptcy if it doesn’t raise at least $1 billion in new funding. The firm has been struggling to raise cash for its lending unit and has so far failed to raise what it needs, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Nov. 22), citing unnamed sources.
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials
Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
