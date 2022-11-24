Read full article on original website
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Street-Style Looks
Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to 23 November. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street-style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces, from A$AP Rocky to Rihanna, in their best Gucci looks.
The Princess Of Wales Has Made The Cape Her Occasionwear Superpower
Anyone hoping to make an entrance at a big event this party season should revisit Elizabeth Taylor arriving in Ancient Rome in Cleopatra. In a famous (and famously expensive) scene in Joseph L Mankiewicz’s 1963 epic, the Egyptian queen leaves the crowds awestruck as she sweeps into the city on an enormous marble sphinx. In reality, litters are difficult to come by (though Billy Porter managed it for the 2019 Met Gala), but it wasn’t only the props that made her arrival so memorable. There was also the not insignificant matter of that gold dress – complete with a cape crafted to resemble the wings of a phoenix.
The Mystery Of Elizabeth Taylor’s 1961 Oscars Dress, Solved
When Elizabeth Taylor won her first Oscar in 1961, it was something of a shock. Taylor had just recovered from a bout of pneumonia so severe that it nearly killed her (after losing consciousness in her Dorchester suite, an emergency tracheotomy, followed by an extended hospital stay, saved her life). Then there was the fact that she had been forced to film Butterfield 8 against her wishes under her MGM contract, with the studio actually threatening to sue Taylor if she didn’t complete the shoot – despite her husband Mike Todd’s recent death in a plane crash. And, in a scandal that rocked Hollywood, Taylor had recently launched into a relationship with ’50s music idol Eddie Fisher – then the husband of American sweetheart Debbie Reynolds – a fact that no member of the Academy could easily forget, given that Taylor played a Manhattan call girl who falls in love with a married man in Butterfield 8.
From Elizabeth Taylor To Zendaya, Bulgari’s Serpenti Has Been Seducing The Stars For 75 Years
Few jewels are as instantly recognisable as Bulgari’s Serpenti, whether it’s wending its way up an arm or around the throat. An enduring favourite for stars of screen and style alike, the iconic serpent celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023, and Bulgari is kicking off the celebrations with an immersive exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery.
Whitney Houston And Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Inspired The Bridal Looks For A Wedding That Was All About Community
For Law Roach, “a house becomes a home because of the experiences you share in it – and what better way to break in a new home than with something as special as a wedding?” And so, the self-professed image architect, who transformed Zendaya from Disney princess to bona fide fashion plate, found himself with a house full of people, as he played host to the nuptials of his friends Anthony Prince Leslie, who Roach commissioned to film the Tommy X Zendaya docuseries, and Ashley Cimone, who he went on to mentor via her accessories brand Ashya. “Community is family,” asserts Law. “It’s beyond community, family is the most important thing – whether it’s blood or chosen.”
Zendaya Does Dune Chic And Has Us Reaching For Neutrals
Dune: Part Two might not be out until November 2023, but its leading lady is already fuelling the hype. Zendaya shared a photograph from the set of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic (although by the looks of those neutral expanses, it could well have been celeb-favourite Amangiri), in which she wears a desert-coloured micro cardigan befitting the wardrobe palette of her character, Chani, who meets Timothée Chalamet’s Paul in the deep dusty expanses of Arrakis.
This Self-Taught Designer Is Behind Bella Hadid’s Favourite Bag
From her vintage Chanel tote to her Balenciaga Le Cagole, Bella Hadid’s bag collection is envy-inducing to say the least. But a new addition to the model’s accessories closet has caught our eye: namely, a black half-moon bag, featuring an abstract New York insignia. The designer behind the...
Trending Brand Feben Has An Ever-Growing Celebrity Fan Club
Emerging brand Feben’s textured body-skimming dresses have been worn by some of the most inspiring – and interesting – women in the public eye, including Beyoncé, Michaela Coel and Erykah Badu. Now, The Woman King star Lashana Lynch joins them. Lashana wore a chocolate-brown, midi-length iteration...
20 Years Later, Jennifer Lopez’s Upcoming Album Will Be Dedicated To Ben Affleck, Again
Exactly 20 years to the day since Jennifer Lopez dropped her timeless album This Is Me… Then, the 53-year-old multi-hyphenate has shared that she will be back with a new album: This Is Me… Now. Announced on Instagram with a video that shows the superstar morph from one cover to the other, the record promises to reveal the “emotional, spiritual and psychological journey she has taken over the past two decades”.
Sienna’s Christmas Stockings Are Simone Rocha
’Tis the season for fun and festive cheer – and if you’re Sienna Miller, a whirlwind of non-stop parties. To kick off the Christmas countdown, Sienna attended Jimmy Choo’s cocktail party at Claridge’s (creative director Sandra Choi designed the hotel’s spectacular “Diamond” Christmas tree for 2022), on Wednesday night, alongside her Burberry model boyfriend Oli Green.
Inside The Intimate Vogue 25 Dinner With Audemars Piguet
From politicians and authors to actors and musicians, British Vogue’s annual Vogue 25 list spotlights the most influential women in the UK. In honour of these incredible talents, Vanessa Kingori, Condé Nast’s chief business officer and and Vogue’s European business advisor, hosted an intimate dinner with Audemars Piguet at AP House on London’s New Bond Street.
Your Crocs Are Now King Charles-Approved
In the otherworldly annals of royal sartorial protocol, perhaps the most infamous tale regarding what is appropriate is the Duchess of Sussex’s claim that she was reduced to tears during a disagreement with the now Princess of Wales over whether flower girls should wear tights for her 2018 royal wedding.
Keira Knightley Has A Night In White Lace At A Candlelit Dinner In Honour Of Erdem
Erdem Moralıoğlu hosted friends including Keira Knightley, Sheila Atim and Orlando director Sally Potter at an intimate dinner at Sessions Arts Club in London on Thursday night. Knightley, who has been wearing Erdem on the red carpet since the London brand’s early days, attended with her husband James Righton, and wore a white lace confection from the spring/summer 2023 collection, unveiled at the British Museum in September.
Balletcore: A Look Back At How Designers Have Been Inspired By Dance
Most recently re-energised by Miu Miu, balletomania is back in fashion – only this time it’s called “balletcore”. And it’s not all about the tutu. All our barre workouts have accustomed practitioners to leotards and leg-warmers. On and off the runways, the ODD look (off-duty dancer) is giving the MOD (model off-duty) aesthetic a run for its money. It helps that viral dance crazes are rampant, and comfort – which often translates to active-fashion hybrids in fashion – is at a premium.
