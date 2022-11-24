ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for sunny skies with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows Sunday morning will range mostly in the 40s and 50s. Sunday night calls for partly cloudy conditions with lows in the 40s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Major Injury Traffic Collision Closes San Tomas Expressway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Robbery At Safeway

EL CERRITO (BCN) Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with...
EL CERRITO, CA
SFGate

Major overnight shutdowns of I-680 to begin in December

Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate Highway 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Highway 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/state Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Family of Katie Meyer files wrongful death suit vs Stanford

Katie Meyer's parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford, saying the 21-year-old goalie was distressed about facing discipline over an incident from August 2021. Meyer took her own life in late February. The civil lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. USA Today obtained the...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

Update: Suspect Arrested In Fatal Tenderloin Shooting Saturday Morning

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a man Saturday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. Witnesses of the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street, directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder In Connection With Stabbing

SAN CARLOS (BCN) San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbing another man. Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

STANFORD (2-3) Angel 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 6-12 9-10 24, S.Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Keefe 3-5 1-1 7, Silva 3-7 0-0 6, M.Jones 2-7 3-3 7, Raynaud 1-6 0-0 2, Max.Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, O'Connell 1-3 2-2 4, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-16 68. Halftime_Mississippi 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi...
STANFORD, CA

