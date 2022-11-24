Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie names the film that first made her realise she was a ‘good actor’
Margot Robbie has named the film that made her realise she was a “good actor”.The Australian actor, 32, has become a well-known name in Hollywood but she was not always confident in her acting ability.Robbie appeared at a BAFTA event in London earlier this week, during which she reflected on her near-30 film acting credits and her work as a producer over the last decade.The Babylon star is perhaps best recognised for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, or as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe. She also starred in the 2019 drama Bombshell.Speaking to...
Daniel Craig movies: 13 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]
British actor Daniel Craig recently appeared on Broadway in “Macbeth” opposite Ruth Negga as his queen. He was first bitten by the acting bug at the age of six, when he made his debut in a primary school production of the musical “Oliver.” As an adult, Craig would initially be hired for supporting roles on the big screen. But he would eventually headline a major franchise – namely, the 007 films. On October 14, 2005 MGM and Sony Pictures announced in London that Craig would take over the James Bond series with his first film being 2006’s “Casino Royale.” The action...
Netflix Gives 'You' Season 4 an Earlier Release Date
Netflix has moved up the release date of the fourth season of You. The first half of the serial killer thriller’s newest season is now set to premiere on February 9, 2023 and its second half on March 9, 2023. Season four will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and is set in London, where he takes on the fake identity of Professor Jonathan Moore after leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
A Resurfaced Clip Shows Anthony Mackie Agreeing With Quentin Tarantino on “The Death of the Movie Star”
In the midst of all the press Quentin Tarantino received over his comments on the decline of movie stars due to the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood”, a clip of Anthony Mackie sharing similar sentiments with Tarantino has surfaced. Mackie, who stars as Sam Wilson, the one who Steve Rogers...
Angela Bassett's Performance Routinely Left Letitia Wright In Awe In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The reception of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther" — has been positive so far, as it currently has an 84% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes next to a 95% audience score. Directed by Ryan Coogler (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Robert Cole), the film sees the residents of Wakanda mourning the death of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020) as they face the new threat of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater-dwelling people.
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Chris Hemsworth is hoping Marvel hammers out a full-circle ending for Thor. The 39-year-old actor has appeared as the God of Thunder in eight films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of more than a decade, beginning with 2011's Thor and, most recently, in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Director Antoine Fuqua hopes Will Smith’s Oscars slap will not overshadow new film ‘Emancipation’
Director Antoine Fuqua has shared his hope that audiences can move on from Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Fuqua, whose previous films include Training Day and The Equalizer, is set to release his latest movie Emancipation next month. Set in Louisiana in the late 19th century, the film features Smith...
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
Letitia Wright Blasts The Hollywood Reporter For Story About Actors With 'Personal Baggage'
The "Wakanda Forever" star called the article a "personal vendetta towards me."
Tom Cruise's Helicopter Keeps Ruining Call The Midwife Takes, And Star Has A Message For The Mission: Impossible 8 Actor
Tom Cruise's helicopter activities drew the attention of a Call the Midwife star.
'I was a bit starstruck!' Martin Freeman reveals awkward first meeting with his idol Michael Caine when he accidentally introduced himself with the WRONG name
Martin Freeman has revealed his very awkward first meeting with his idol Michael Caine. The Sherlock actor, 51, has told how he was 'a bit starstruck' when he introduced himself to the Miss Congeniality star, 89, and even used the wrong name. Speaking on The Jonathan Ross show on Saturday...
Letitia Wright continues callout of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’: ‘This is not okay’
Letitia Wright is continuing to demand an apology and change from The Hollywood Reporter, with her again calling out one of the publication’s writers for a supposed vendetta against her. The star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been reported with innuendo over the last two years for her...
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
The Best Ralph Fiennes Movies And How To Watch Them
Some of Ralph Fiennes' finest movies and how to watch them.
Harry Styles' Pleasing Is Coming to London for Christmas
Of all the celebrity-owned cosmetic brands that continue to pop up (Jared Leto, Pharrell, et al), Harry Styles‘ Pleasing is one with the most cult of followings. Now, Pleasing is set to arrive in London, New York and Los Angeles to mark the festive period that’s soon upon us.
Nigerian Artist Slawn Designs the 2023 BRIT Awards Statue
As an iconic event in British music history, the annual BRIT Awards are never to be missed and act as a celebration of modern U.K. talent. For the 2023 ceremony, Nigerian-born London-based artist Slawn has been selected to design the winning trophies. Held on the eve of February 11, Slawn...
nonnative and UNDERCOVER Connect for OZISM Collection
A busy year for both Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and Takayuki Fujii’s nonnative, the two’s collaborative spree now intersects. Announced this week, nonnative and UNDERCOVER have presented its first collaborative collection titled OZISM. Paying tribute to the late Japanese film director Yasujirō Ozu, the capsule is said to offer “Portraits of Modern Japanese.” Featuring what Takahashi refers to as “casual wear for mature men,” the collection notably includes a modern take on samue, a style originally worn by monks.
