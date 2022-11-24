Read full article on original website
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
Self-own: Microsoft admits PlayStation exclusives are ‘better quality’ than its Xbox-only titles
The debate is over, everybody put the pitchforks down. The higher-ups have spoken, and Microsoft didn’t win. Believe it or not, Microsoft isn’t all that confident in its gaming exclusives, especially when paired up with PlayStation’s offerings. The console war that’s raged for the better part of everybody’s lifetime has finally had some action.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet beat God of War and FIFA 23 to become the UK's biggest physical release of 2022
Scarlet and Violet is also now the second-biggest Pokemon launch of all time
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase
As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
Sony is burning every bridge it can to counter Microsoft's Activision deal
Sony and Microsoft are tearing themselves apart over the biggest games acquisition ever
Latest Gaming News: ‘The Witcher 3’ reveals first look at Netflix-inspired DLC and Sony takes extreme measures to stop Microsoft-Activision merger dead in its tracks
Despite initially keeping their cool — and perhaps unconsciously assuming that the deal would never be finalized — Sony is now resorting to every trick in the trade book to stop Microsoft from acquiring one of the largest game companies in the world. As fans come to terms with this new acquisition battle that seems to be raging on between the two juggernauts, CD Projekt Red has finally unveiled the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and it comes with a glorious return for the Netflix scrotum armor.
Even Microsoft says that PlayStation games are "better" than their own
Since it was announced that Microsoft is planning to buy out Activision, the company has been forced to justify this decision to regulators around the world as it’s determined whether or not the acquisition would give the company an unfair market advantage. Makes sense, right?. The things that Microsoft...
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
God of War Ragnarok: 17 Essential Combat Tips (Early Game)
God of War Ragnarok builds on the foundation of 2018’s reboot, but adds quite a bit new combat options to keep track of, so we’ve assembled 17 essential combat tips for the early game in God of War Ragnarok. We’re trying to stay as spoiler free as possible...
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
One of the oldest active MMOs just had its longest server outage ever
Old School Runescape was down for a total of 17 hours
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Rockstar wants GTA Online players to steal $2 trillion (yes, trillion) in a week
GTA Online's latest Heists Event is wrapping up in a big way.
Black Friday Video Game Deals: PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Whether you're buying video games for yourself or for your friends and family for the Holidays, Black Friday is an excellent time to grab some bargains. It's a good time to pick a new console up, too -- but you'll need some games to go with it. We've pulled together...
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
Latest Gaming News: ‘Splinter Cell’ is back and ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ are being refunded
It is not all good news in the land of Nintendo, as they have been refunding copies of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, while fans have gotten angry at the Need for Speed Twitter account, and Splinter Cell is back, but probably not in the way that you want.
11 obscure PC ports that time forgot
Alchemical experiments from the era where console and PC went together like oil and water.
