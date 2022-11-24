Read full article on original website
Bel-Air Sets Season 2 Release Date — See New Photos, Watch Teaser
“No one chooses for me,” Will Smith (played by Jabari Banks) declares in the first teaser for Bel-Air Season 2, which you can check out above. Peacock also released new photos (below) from the upcoming season, which will premiere with the first three episodes on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023; new episodes will stream weekly. Bel-Air is a dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the beloved ‘90s sitcom starring Will Smith. Season 2 picks up with Will “at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of...
thedigitalfix.com
Disney producer reveals if Tangled 2 will ever happen
It’s been over a decade since the Disney movie Tangled re-introduced audiences to the story of Rapunzel. Though the animated movie had a definitive ending, we’ve often wondered if a follow-up will ever happen, so we asked producer Roy Conli if it’s possible, and he doesn’t say no.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Gives 'You' Season 4 an Earlier Release Date
Netflix has moved up the release date of the fourth season of You. The first half of the serial killer thriller’s newest season is now set to premiere on February 9, 2023 and its second half on March 9, 2023. Season four will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and is set in London, where he takes on the fake identity of Professor Jonathan Moore after leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
Where Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Ranks Among Previous Addams Family Shows and Movies
The minute you see the words “The Addams Family,” no doubt you snap your fingers twice. (Or, if you’re a ’90s kid, you might start singing the “Whoomp! There It Is” version of the theme song that debuted with 1993’s “Addams Family Values”). The Addams clan has seen several incarnations since debuting as a series of The New Yorker cartoons penned by Charles Addams in 1938. The cartoons and the various films and television shows that rose in their wake perfectly blend the humorous and the macabre while focusing on the tight-knit family of Gomez, Morticia, their children Pugsley and...
Researching Time Travel for ‘Interstellar’ Helped Prepare Jonathan Nolan for Prime Video Series ‘The Peripheral’
When it comes to tackling time travel on the big screen, one could say Jonathan Nolan is something of an expert. The “Dark Knight” screenwriter spent years researching the practicalities of time travel for his 2014 film “Interstellar” (directed by his brother Christopher Nolan), to the point that he became something of an expert on the subject through the project’s lengthy development.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies
Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
NME
Here’s why the new ‘Mission: Impossible’ film is called ‘Dead Reckoning’
The director and producer of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning has offered some clues as to what the film’s title could mean for the storyline. In a new interview with Empire, Christopher McQuarrie explained that the title stems from a very specific reference, which could have major repercussions for Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF.
Avatar: The Way of Water trailer erupts in oceanic warfare on Pandora
Director James Cameron is showing audiences the way of water in a new look at his Avatar sequel, coming more than a decade after the first record-breaking film. Good Morning America debuted the full-length Avatar: The Way of Water trailer, which brings us back to the moon of Pandora — albeit a different part than we're used to seeing.
EW.com
Simu Liu slams Tarantino and Scorsese's Marvel comments, says old Hollywood was 'white as hell'
Forget the ten rings: Simu Liu only needed his ten fingers and a keyboard to square up against Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. The Shang-Chi star took to social media to address the numerous criticisms levied upon the Marvel franchise by the two filmmakers on Tuesday. "If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie," Liu tweeted. "I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."
goldderby.com
Ridley Scott movies: 15 greatest films ranked from worst to best
Sir Ridley Scott has enjoyed five decades as a filmmaker and is as active as ever in his eighties. Not only have his films been visually thrilling they have also provided excellent acting opportunities for actors and many members of his casts have been Oscar-nominated. Russell Crowe in fact won the Oscar for Best Actor for “Gladiator.” Even thought it also won for Best Picture, Scott himself though has never won an Oscar.
Quentin Tarantino to Viewers Upset Over Violence and the N-Word in His Movies: ‘See Something Else’
Quentin Tarantino has been making the rounds promoting his quasi-autobiographical book “Cinema Speculation,” and as usual, the Oscar-winning “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained” director isn’t mincing words about the myriad controversies that follow him. Namely, he has a few words for any critics or audiences upset over the graphic violence and use of the N-word often deployed in his films: “See something else.” When asked by Chris Wallace on the host’s HBO Max talk show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” about the issue, Tarantino said people should just not watch his movies. (Via Variety.) “You talk about being the conductor and the...
'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot and More
"His Dark Materials" will come to its epic conclusion with the adaptation of Phillip Pullman's children's novel "The Amber Spyglass."
Netflix unveils first look at Giancarlo Esposito's new show that can be watched in any order
Kaleidoscope boasts a "unique streaming experience"
