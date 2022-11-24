ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moose, who posted about the news on Twitter on Friday night. Moose told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterDebbie Allen, Questlove, Jennifer Beals Pay Tribute to Irene Cara: "She Defined a Decade"Charles Koppelman,...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Distractify

There's a New Face on 'Yellowstone' — Is Sally Struthers on the Show?

Throughout its five seasons, Yellowstone has gotten really good at bringing familiar faces from the worlds of TV and film into its universe. Many of the show's new characters are familiar faces and fans of the show are always guessing who may be behind any particular role. Most recently, the show's fifth season re-introduced a character that had many convinced Sally Struthers is in the cast.
MONTANA STATE
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy