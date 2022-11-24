Read full article on original website
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moose, who posted about the news on Twitter on Friday night. Moose told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterDebbie Allen, Questlove, Jennifer Beals Pay Tribute to Irene Cara: "She Defined a Decade"Charles Koppelman,...
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Sylvester Stallone says he and Arnold Schwarzenegger 'truly loathed each other' in the 1990s: 'At least I wasn't pregnant in a film'
Sylvester Stallone explained his feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990s. The "Rambo" and "Rocky" star actively chased a role Schwarzenegger wanted, but it was a clever trap. Stallone later appeared in the poorly received comedy, "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot." Sylvester Stallone is best known for starring in...
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
EW.com
See Jennifer Grey's transformation into controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime film
Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film. On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Famous Actor Had No One Believe His Abduction Story Because He Suffered From Addiction
American actor Jeremy London was born in November 1972. He is well-known for his recurring character roles in Party of Five, 7th Heaven, and I'll Fly Away. He also acted in films, such as Mallrats and Civil War epic Gods and Generals. London went on to directing in 2013.
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
There's a New Face on 'Yellowstone' — Is Sally Struthers on the Show?
Throughout its five seasons, Yellowstone has gotten really good at bringing familiar faces from the worlds of TV and film into its universe. Many of the show's new characters are familiar faces and fans of the show are always guessing who may be behind any particular role. Most recently, the show's fifth season re-introduced a character that had many convinced Sally Struthers is in the cast.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
msn.com
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Slam Wayne Brady for ‘Throwing Shade’ at a Former Contestant
Fans are criticizing Wayne Brady's comment regarding Monday night's elimination saying he 'kicked' a fellow competitor while they were down.
William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’
William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
