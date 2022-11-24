Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY1
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
NY1
The city's Street Design Manual heads to an exhibition
It is a book that many New Yorkers don’t know about, but it has a big impact on their daily lives. It’s called the New York City Street Design Manual. "This is the book that we use at [the Department of Transportation] to be sure that whatever we do right now is connected to what happened before,” Ydanis Rodriguez, the department’s commissioner, said.
NY1
Adams signs bills aimed at boosting FDNY's diversity
Mayor Eric Adams on Monday signed off on a package of legislation aimed at improving diversity within the ranks of the FDNY. The five bills, which the City Council passed earlier this month, will “help build a more inclusive FDNY that is reflective of the millions of New Yorkers we serve,” Adams said in a statement.
NY1
New Yorker of the Week: Orestes González
Orestes González soaks in and shows off the work at Culture Lab LIC, a nonprofit that supports artists in Western Queens. “It takes me to another dimension, to another world,” González said. “It opens up to new ways of seeing things I normally wouldn’t have appreciated.”
NY1
FDNY to require landlords to post e-bike safety signage after series of fires
Landlords across the city will soon be required to post safety bulletins on buildings across the five boroughs warning tenants about the potential dangers related to charging electric bikes and scooters indoors. It’s part of the FDNY’s latest attempt to raise awareness about the lithium-ion batteries often used to charge...
NY1
Holiday market returns to Brooklyn
A winter holiday market in Brooklyn is hoping to get locals to do their holiday shopping in the community. “We’re trying to make it [inclusive], where it's the businesses, it's the community, it's the kids, it’s the fun, it's the holidays. And, you know, I call it my little Times Square,” Dale Charles, executive director of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District, said.
NY1
NYPD commissioner, chief say crime on downward trend in NYC
The NYPD remains committed to reducing crime in the five boroughs, but Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Chief of Department Ken Corey said officers are still frustrated with bail reform laws. “We are arresting the same people over and over again,” Sewell told Pat Kiernan on Monday during an appearance on...
NY1
NYPD: Good Samaritan jumps on tracks to rescue man
A good Samaritan helped save a man from the subway tracks at 116th Street in Manhattan on Thanksgiving, the NYPD said. According to body camera video from a 25th Precinct officer, the good Samaritan jumped onto the tracks to retrieve the man. The man, 40, suffered a medical episode, police...
