It is a book that many New Yorkers don’t know about, but it has a big impact on their daily lives. It’s called the New York City Street Design Manual. "This is the book that we use at [the Department of Transportation] to be sure that whatever we do right now is connected to what happened before,” Ydanis Rodriguez, the department’s commissioner, said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO