ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caswellmessenger.com

Christmas funs kicks off in Yanceyville on December 2

This coming weekend promises to be loads of fun and excitement for the community when Christmas kicks off in Caswell County. Many festivities are underway so be sure to let the newspaper know about events so they can be publicized. Getting some great photos? Be sure to send them to us with captions.
YANCEYVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Triad Santa begins his 60th season

HIGH POINT, N.C. — At 75 years old, Santa Cliff Snider proves that age is just a number. "This is my 60th year of wearing the red suit and it's just so hard for me to comprehend that," said Santa Cliff. You heard right, six decades of checking his...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

A Winston-Salem man is inspiring others with cancer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is feeling grateful for his family and hospital staff as he continues his battle with lung cancer, and he wants to inspire other cancer patients to look for hope. Tim Shepherd said it's because of his family he was able to keep going,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

New Cook Out location coming to Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
RANDLEMAN, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

They've got game: Ready Up Game Lounge taps niche for fun, entertainment

It doesn’t take the smartest business person to know that you have to pay attention to your clients. But you have to be pretty attentive to make business plan adjustments based on the wants of your clients’ family. That’s exactly what led to the creation of Ready Up Game Lounge, a new game and entertainment center that opened early last month in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home

Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfhszephyr.com

Too Close To Home: Mary Ann Holder – Pleasant Garden

(West Forsyth High School to Pleasant Garden, Guilford County – 40 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Gun violence, domestic mass murder, suicide. “Love, prayers and answers” were among the requests from the shattered citizens of Pleasant Garden after a suburban mom, Mary...
PLEASANT GARDEN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy