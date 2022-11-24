Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
caswellmessenger.com
Christmas funs kicks off in Yanceyville on December 2
This coming weekend promises to be loads of fun and excitement for the community when Christmas kicks off in Caswell County. Many festivities are underway so be sure to let the newspaper know about events so they can be publicized. Getting some great photos? Be sure to send them to us with captions.
Triad Santa begins his 60th season
HIGH POINT, N.C. — At 75 years old, Santa Cliff Snider proves that age is just a number. "This is my 60th year of wearing the red suit and it's just so hard for me to comprehend that," said Santa Cliff. You heard right, six decades of checking his...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
Greensboro firefighters spend Thanksgiving showing up for the community, remembering those they’ve lost
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — First responders never get a day off, even on holidays, and that includes the firefighters at Greensboro Station 5. “It’s a blessing to continue serving through every holiday that we’re here. That’s what we’re called to do, is to serve the citizens, and we don’t take it lightly,” said Justin Perrish, […]
WXII 12
A Winston-Salem man is inspiring others with cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is feeling grateful for his family and hospital staff as he continues his battle with lung cancer, and he wants to inspire other cancer patients to look for hope. Tim Shepherd said it's because of his family he was able to keep going,...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
WXII 12
Greensboro native returns home to conduct one of the Triad's popular holiday symphony performance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch the full interview above. "A Carolina Christmas" Cirque de la Symphonie returns to Winston-Salem for its 10th year. This season, "cirque de la symphonie" returns to thrill audiences with a show full of holiday music. WXII guest, Chelsea Tipton, a Greensboro native has won over...
WXII 12
Christmas in the Triad: Tanglewood’s Festival of Lights offers unique experience during holidays
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Watch the 2020 Tanglewoods festival of lights above. The Tanglewood Park festival of lights is once again taking up the stage during the holiday seasons in the triad. The shows run from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in Clemmons. Organizers said Thursday through Sunday show are...
Triad shoppers looking to spend big, while shopping small
BURLINGTON, N.C. — With Thanksgiving behind us, the holiday shopping season is well underway. Over the last few days, millions have shopped online or in the big box stores, hoping to snag a good deal. Today, was a bit different, it was a day to look outside the box,...
Top cat: Scrappy the tabby ‘adopted’ an NC fire station
For more than 15 years, Scrappy has pawed his way into the hearts of firefighters and visitors.
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
Greensboro Science Center announces new traveling exhibit: Cats & Dogs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many of us like to sit and ponder what our pets are thinking. Especially when our furry friends get the "zoomies". Well, new technology might bring us closer to knowing why cats and dogs do the things they do. The Greensboro Science Center's new traveling exhibit...
mebaneenterprise.com
They've got game: Ready Up Game Lounge taps niche for fun, entertainment
It doesn’t take the smartest business person to know that you have to pay attention to your clients. But you have to be pretty attentive to make business plan adjustments based on the wants of your clients’ family. That’s exactly what led to the creation of Ready Up Game Lounge, a new game and entertainment center that opened early last month in Burlington.
WXII 12
First generation high school and WSSU student self publishes book on mental health, trauma
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A first generation high school and Winston-Salem State University student self-published a book on mental health after learning how to navigate through his trauma. Jahmonte Clemmons hopes Against the Grain will guide others on their own journey of self-love. “It’s a good read for everybody, any...
Google spotlights Guilford county Black Owned business
WHITSETT, N.C. — Owner of "A little love" seasoning Hepston Henry has his family to thank for his love of food. "It really started from my childhood this is my parents' recipes my mom is from Saint Croix and my dad is from Jamaica and so we use these growing up all the time," Henry said.
Drive-by shooting into NC home injures 1, police say
Police say the victim was standing inside a home on Hemlock Drive when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone in the car fired into the home.
Novant nurse shares gratitude after graduation derailed by life-threatening medical issue
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Many of us will be counting our blessings during the thanksgiving holiday. One man says he's especially thankful for finally achieving his goal that was decades in the making. Medical problems derailed his dream of becoming a nurse. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland shares his...
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
wfhszephyr.com
Too Close To Home: Mary Ann Holder – Pleasant Garden
(West Forsyth High School to Pleasant Garden, Guilford County – 40 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Gun violence, domestic mass murder, suicide. “Love, prayers and answers” were among the requests from the shattered citizens of Pleasant Garden after a suburban mom, Mary...
