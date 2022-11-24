Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Now is the Time to Prepare for Snow Days Off from School
It's snow time for much of the country. I see it in the national news forecasts. I can feel its arrival in the chill of the morning air. I love snow, but, as a working mom, boy do I dread those snow days. Snow days used to leave me scrambling...
macaronikid.com
Lessons and Classes Make Great Holiday Gifts
MT Ed is now enrolling for January classes and programs, as well as our December, February, and Spring Break camps! We offer instruction in vocal and instrumental music, dance, and acting. Lessons and classes make great holiday gifts!. Visit musicaltheatreeducation.com for information about everything we have to offer!
macaronikid.com
Simple Christmas Traditions
When I was a kid, Christmas was one of my favorite holidays. I loved the way the garland hung in our house, singing My Favorite Things, and thinking I sounded amazing. I remember the baking, crafts, and sitting next to the radio at night listening to all the Christmas music I could bear. Now that I’m an adult, my Christmaas goals are to create that same magic for my children. I always look for ways to make the next Christmas better than the previous one.
macaronikid.com
Meet Your Publisher for Macaroni KID Torrance, CA
Want to know what to expect from Macaroni KID Torrance?. You will find a complete calendar of Torrance, CA event listings, and, as we build up our local content, articles featuring everything from Torrance businesses my family loves to lists of Torrance's best playgrounds. You'll also find fun crafts, family-friendly recipes, and ideas for at-home family fun.
macaronikid.com
Jumpstart your health with this awesome giveaway!
It's small business Saturday, and we have the perfect giveaway to spotlight some of our new local favorites!. My daughter and I have been attending classes to get a jump start on our healthy lifestyle before the New Year. AKT is an amazing full- body dance workout that combines cardio dance intervals with strength and toning. This isn't your moms jazzercise class. The ladies at AKT are high energy, and so welcoming! Every class works the entire body, and sets the perfect atmosphere with fun lighting and dance vibe workouts. From bands to cycling, these classes are so fun, you almost forget you're working out!
macaronikid.com
Giving the Gift of Experiences "COMING SOON"
As we all know, toys, fancy gadgets and other shiny new things are circled throughout the pages of those magazines that keep filling up our mail boxes. We also know that many of those items once received will likely be quickly forgotten and pushed aside. I remember getting a few...
Comments / 0