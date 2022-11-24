It's small business Saturday, and we have the perfect giveaway to spotlight some of our new local favorites!. My daughter and I have been attending classes to get a jump start on our healthy lifestyle before the New Year. AKT is an amazing full- body dance workout that combines cardio dance intervals with strength and toning. This isn't your moms jazzercise class. The ladies at AKT are high energy, and so welcoming! Every class works the entire body, and sets the perfect atmosphere with fun lighting and dance vibe workouts. From bands to cycling, these classes are so fun, you almost forget you're working out!

