The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’s holiday tradition is continuing with their lively production of Charles Dickens's holiday classic, "A Christmas Carol." The same adaptation by Michael Wilson that was staged to acclaim last season is back this year, and it seems to have found a new energy the second time around. With much of the same cast and the same stunning production values, the show carries an enduring message and a spirit that only seems more moving this year.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO