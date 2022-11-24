Read full article on original website
Related
There's a Huge Silver Lining From the FTX Debacle
The FTX bankruptcy has hit the entire crypto industry extremely hard.
ambcrypto.com
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you be cutting losses?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Algorand has decreased over the previous few days, falling from a high of $0.2488 on June 7 to roughly $0.2332 on June 14. This decline occurs despite the fact that Algorand and FIFA have collaborated to create FIFA+ Collect, a blockchain-based platform for smart collectibles.
ambcrypto.com
ALGO’s ecosystem shows potential amidst bear market, but what do metrics say?
Algorand’s ecosystem shows growth, however, its TVL continues to decline. Its NFT sales also took a hit along with its development activity. One of the biggest DEXes on Algorand, Tinyman, announced a new update on 25 November. Reportedly, the new Tinyman AMM v2.0 protocol was introduced to the community.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: How these exchange metrics could affect BTC’s performance
Bitcoin exchange outflows had not halted, hitting new highs since the past week. Miners’ asset flow into exchanges could negatively impact investors’ expectations of recovery. Since Bitcoin [BTC] started trading below $16,000, there were several opinions about the condition of the king coin. For some, the bottom is...
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The right time to short MATIC will be in…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC has been in a steady downtrend since the beginning of the year. It began the year at $2.53 and has since tumbled down to $0.848, seeing a yearly low of $0.325 on 19 June shortly after the first crypto contagion.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
cryptopotato.com
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Brazil’s Richarlison Scores Sensational World Cup Goal on Scissor Kick
The Brazilian striker had an electrifying performance in his country’s opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Mother Jones
They Weren’t Rich But They Wanted to Invest. Then They Lost Everything on FTX.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In early November, Iqbal Kassam, a Vancouver-based 30-year-old, had decided to take a couple of days off. His marketing business was running smoothly and the crypto markets, which he had been actively following and investing in on the side, seemed to have cooled, requiring less of his day-to-day attention. So he and his wife decided to go on a quick vacation and visit his in-laws.
Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
The famous meme token is struggling to tread water as enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency market evaporates.
astaga.com
BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood
The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
FOX Sports
Argentina vs. Mexico Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, they faced off against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico met Argentina’s speed of play from the jump and did a solid job at containing their attacks and shots on goal. In the 45th minute, Mexico’s Alexis Vega fired off a wicked free kick and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez made a spectacular diving save to hold the leveled score. Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute. Then Enzo Fernández scored in the 87th to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
FOX Sports
Explore the adrenaline rush of 'Camel Racing' in Qatar | 2022 FIFA World Cup
The "FIFA Live Now" crew gets an exclusive look into the action camel riding in Qatar. Camel riding is a huge tradition and multi-million dollar industry that continues to thrive.
Could Ethereum Make You a Fortune in 2023?
This year's drop isn't a reflection of Ethereum's potential.
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin dollar-cost-averaging could be your best bet in current market
Bitcoin has continuously dropped over the last couple of weeks, largely due to the FTX crash. Institutional investors like the Purpose Bitcoin ETF Holdings have not yet bought back despite the discount. The latest Bitcoin (BTC) crash has done more harm than good to investors’ sentiment. Those that have been...
NBC Connecticut
How USMNT Can Advance in World Cup After Tie Vs. England
Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz: Is CHZ a “buy the rumor, sell the news” token after all?
The chance of CHZ retracing its direction to the greens was minimal and could last for a while. Several investors tipped Chiliz [CHZ] to put up an excellent performance as the FIFA world cup began, owing to its popularity as a blockchain-based sports project. However, that has not been the case, as CHZ shredded 29.09% in the last seven days.
Comments / 0