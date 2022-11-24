Read full article on original website
Blockchain Life 2023, Dubai, February 27 – 28
The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27 – 28 in Dubai. Having started in 2017, the forum quickly became one of the TOP-3 events worldwide in the cryptocurrency industry. The forum is attended by key industry players, government representatives,...
Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Releases Proof of Reserve
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Matic, and ADA tokens are among its most valued assets. CoinDCX will work with CoinMarketCap to launch the latter’s new proof-of-reserves tracker. Coinbase-backed cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX collaborated with Nansen to provide proof-of-reserves on November 24. This coincided with a rise in the need for exchanges...
MetaMask All Set to Collect Users’ IP Addresses On-Chain Transaction
ConsenSys would use users’ personal information to protect against illegal activity. Infura is an API-based tool that enables users to link their applications to the Ethereum network. The wallet’s developer ConsenSys published a revised privacy policy agreement On Nov 23, which prompted criticism on social media. That stated, ConsenSys’...
Binance Announces Delisting of Serum Token Trading Pairs
Trading of Serum tokens will be allowed on Binance until November 28. Jupiter also told its customers that it would be suspending its usage of Serum’s liquidity. In a recent announcement, Binance said that it will no longer support trading pairings involving the SRM token issued by Serum including against the Binance exchange token (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), and Tether’s stablecoin (USDT). Serum is the token used for governance on the decentralized Solana-based exchange backed by FTX and Alameda Research in August 2020. Trading of Serum tokens will be allowed on Binance until November 28.
Sonic Frontiers' open world sets a "brand-new approach for the franchise", says producer
"I truly believe 2022 marks another defining moment for the franchise"
Singapore Regulator Explains Action Against Binance vs FTX
MAS has taken any action against Binance rather than FTX. After Binance shut down in Singapore all users switched to FTX. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the regulator in charge of the crypto sector, has defended the action it took against Binance, rather than the bankrupt crypto platform FTX. The central bank also warned that cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, with many losing all of their value. And, on Nov 21, the country’s central bank issued a press release that addressed some of the problems and errors that arose in the context of the FTX disaster.
Leading South Korean Exchanges Announces Delisting of WEMIX Token
The token’s delisting was declared by the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body. The token’s developer has completed a $46 million funding round. The WEMIX token, used on the WEMIX gaming platform, has been delisted from many major South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges. The cryptocurrency venture recently disclosed that it was receiving funding from corporations including software giant Microsoft. Furthermore, the token’s delisting date was declared by the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body, which is comprised of the five largest exchanges in the nation.
Latest Gaming News: ‘Splinter Cell’ is back and ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ are being refunded
It is not all good news in the land of Nintendo, as they have been refunding copies of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, while fans have gotten angry at the Need for Speed Twitter account, and Splinter Cell is back, but probably not in the way that you want.
With Fresh Start Worlds, ‘RuneScape’ is reaching a new generation
There’s an undeniable magic to taking your first steps into a new MMO. Running around cluelessly, auspiciously trying to follow players who look like they know what to do, and making punching bags of woefully weak wildlife in the hopes of levelling up. For many gamers that went to school in the noughties, their first MMO – short for massively-multiplayer online game – was likely to be RuneScape: a vast fantasy world where players can try their hand at everything from dragon-slaying to fly fishing.
The Potential of Metaverse Gaming in 2023
As a dynamic and changing space, the metaverse is full of wonders to discover. Continual research and discoveries in this area continue to advance the industry. As a result, different organizations aim to build their own metaverses. According to Gartner, 25% of people will spend an hour in the metaverse everyday, and 30% of companies will offer products within it. Let's examine metaverse gaming and its principles.
Shiba Inu Holdings on Binance Totals to $800 M
Binance holds 87 trillion SHIB worth $807 million, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Shibburn data, more than 10 million SHIBs were burnt in the last 24 hrs. Shiba Inu (SHIB), the memecoin being held in the Binance platform exceeds the amount of SHIB in Crypto.com. Recently, the crypto exchange Crypto.com mentioned around 20% of its reserve is occupied by the SHIB. The valuation of the SHIB is nearly $558 million. Whereas now, Binance holds 87 trillion SHIB worth $807 million, as per CoinMarketCap.
