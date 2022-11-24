Read full article on original website
cryptobusinessworld.com
Bank of Japan begins CBDC experiment along with leading institutions
Japan central bank has begun planning of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) experiment on the digital yen, with the nation's key financial firms starting in spring 2023. The Bank of Japan is collaborating with three megabanks and other top Japan regional banks in the Asian country and will work for CBDC issuance pilot.
thenewscrypto.com
Singapore Regulator Explains Action Against Binance vs FTX
MAS has taken any action against Binance rather than FTX. After Binance shut down in Singapore all users switched to FTX. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the regulator in charge of the crypto sector, has defended the action it took against Binance, rather than the bankrupt crypto platform FTX. The central bank also warned that cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, with many losing all of their value. And, on Nov 21, the country’s central bank issued a press release that addressed some of the problems and errors that arose in the context of the FTX disaster.
todaynftnews.com
Russian government plans to launch a ‘national crypto exchange’
The creation of a national cryptocurrency exchange is being worked on by Russian legislators. According to reports, the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Russia, which have a protracted history of conflict over crypto legislation in the nation, both support this initiative. The Duma, the lower house of...
wealthinsidermag.com
Bank of Japan to Launch Digital Yen Pilot Program Next Year
The Bank of Japan is preparing to run a test trial of its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yen, with help from three top banks and regional institutions. The pilot program, estimated to last two years, will focus on testing the currency via several transactions, and experimenting with its functionality in environments without internet connections.
zycrypto.com
Harvard Research Paper Tells Governments And Central Banks To Hold Bitcoin
A Harvard paper has urged central banks to hold Bitcoin as a way to circumnavigate sanctions. Only El Salvador has elevated Bitcoin to a national currency, but a number of sanctioned countries may take the bold leap. Enthusiasts are looking at countries in the Gulf as potential nations to add...
Michael Saylor on FTX collapse: Crypto 'may have been the problem,' but 'bitcoin is still the solution'
Billionaire tech executive Michael Saylor says the downfall of FTX exposed problems with crypto exchanges and will likely drive more investors to bitcoin. The MicroStrategy executive chairman provided FOX Business' "Making Money with Charles Payne" a purported breakdown Tuesday on what happened with FTX, calling it "a tragic situation." Saylor...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gifted in Millions by Top Japanese Exchange as Burn Rate Soars 249%
The Japanese guard dog-themed memecurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has finally come home, as Bitpoint announced the listing of the canine coin by the end of November 2022. Further on, the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange is preparing a welcome gift of 1,000,000 SHIB tokens for newly registered users. Moreover, according to the official announcement, the one million SHIB giveaway is one out of four campaigns that will run in celebration of the listing.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
coingeek.com
China’s foreign exchange agency seeks tighter control over the digital asset industry
China’s Supervision and Inspection Department of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has urged lawmakers to pass new rules to regulate digital assets in the country. Huang Hui, the agency’s deputy director, made the call at the 2022 Financial Street Forum. In her keynote speech, Hui called for a...
thenewscrypto.com
Kraken CEO Criticizes Binance’s Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves
Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency. CZ said he found such interactions to be healthy for the crypto community. Kraken’s CEO, Jesse Powell, recently stormed out over Binance, calling the exchange’s proof of reserves useless due to the absence of “proof-of-liabilities.” The bankruptcy papers of FTX’s clients revealed that FTX had leased out a significant portion of their assets before the exchange’s insolvency. Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency and convince customers that their proof-of-reserves systems are sound as a direct consequence of this.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Lender Genesis Being Probed by Several U.S States
After the FTX crash, Genesis stopped processing client withdrawals. Genesis has $2.3 billion in debt after the collapse of Three Arrows Capital. Because of the widespread impact of FTX’s demise, several U.S. regulatory authorities are now looking into the crypto exchange and other centralized operators. According to Barron’s, regulators in many states are now looking into Genesis Global Capital.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
thenewscrypto.com
Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Releases Proof of Reserve
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Matic, and ADA tokens are among its most valued assets. CoinDCX will work with CoinMarketCap to launch the latter’s new proof-of-reserves tracker. Coinbase-backed cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX collaborated with Nansen to provide proof-of-reserves on November 24. This coincided with a rise in the need for exchanges...
u.today
Bitcoin Price Will Hit $1 Million, Says Superstar Investor Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood, chief executive officer of investment management firm Ark Invest, continues to stand by her firm’s prediction that Bitcoin is likely to hit $1 million by 2030. “You know, sometimes you need to battle-test, you need to go through crises to see the survivors first of all,” said the noted investor.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Announces Delisting of Serum Token Trading Pairs
Trading of Serum tokens will be allowed on Binance until November 28. Jupiter also told its customers that it would be suspending its usage of Serum’s liquidity. In a recent announcement, Binance said that it will no longer support trading pairings involving the SRM token issued by Serum including against the Binance exchange token (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), and Tether’s stablecoin (USDT). Serum is the token used for governance on the decentralized Solana-based exchange backed by FTX and Alameda Research in August 2020. Trading of Serum tokens will be allowed on Binance until November 28.
