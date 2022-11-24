ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Elon Musk throws shade at Sam Bankman-Fried over the FTX cofounder's media investments

By Britney Toh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUrqB_0jMEvkK300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLyuL_0jMEvkK300
Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner.

Getty Images

  • Elon Musk threw shade at Sam Bankman-Fried over the FTX cofounder's media investments.
  • Musk jibed that FTX would "still be solvent" if Bankman-Fried "was as good at running a crypto exchange" as funding media groups.
  • Musk has hit out at the media after a report suggested SBF owns a stake in Twitter — which Musk robustly denied.

Elon Musk took a swing at Sam Bankman-Fried on Wednesday, jibing that FTX would "still be solvent" if Bankman-Fried "was as good at running a crypto exchange" as he was at funding media groups.

Musk was referring to Bankman-Fried's funding of media outlets while he was CEO of FTX, the crypto exchange that collapsed in flames earlier this month.

Musk made the jibe on Twitter in response to an earlier tweet asking whether Bankman-Fried would be able to continue funding media groups after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

On November 12, Puck's Teddy Schleifer tweeted a list of media outlets that Bankman-Fried had funded — including Vox and Semafor — and questioned whether Bankman-Fried will "continue funding media going forward."

Musk has recently hit out at media groups after a report by Semafor suggested Bankman-Fried owns a stake in Twitter — something Musk has robustly denied .

Since Wednesday, Musk and Ben Smith , the editor-in-chief of Semafor, have been locking horns on Twitter over the veracity of the report.

"I did not take the money," Musk tweeted Wednesday. "SBF/FTX do not own shares in Twitter."

Musk also denounced The New York Times for inviting SBF to speak with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the newspaper's DealBook Summit next week.

"Is this really still happening?" Musk tweeted, tagging The Times.

Musk and Smith did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Fallen Crypto Billionaire Admits His Persona Was a Sham in New Interview

If there were lingering doubts about Sam Bankman-Fried’s strategic thinking—assuming one could overlook the bankruptcy filing, the bizarre tweets, and the billions of dollars in missing customer assets—those doubts surely evaporated after midnight on Wednesday, when the fallen billionaire chose to DM with a reporter at Vox to discuss his imperiled crypto exchange FTX, delivering answers with a level of candor that would make many attorneys retch.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates

Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

752K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy