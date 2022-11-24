Elon Musk throws shade at Sam Bankman-Fried over the FTX cofounder's media investments

Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner. Getty Images

Elon Musk took a swing at Sam Bankman-Fried on Wednesday, jibing that FTX would "still be solvent" if Bankman-Fried "was as good at running a crypto exchange" as he was at funding media groups.

Musk was referring to Bankman-Fried's funding of media outlets while he was CEO of FTX, the crypto exchange that collapsed in flames earlier this month.

Musk made the jibe on Twitter in response to an earlier tweet asking whether Bankman-Fried would be able to continue funding media groups after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

On November 12, Puck's Teddy Schleifer tweeted a list of media outlets that Bankman-Fried had funded — including Vox and Semafor — and questioned whether Bankman-Fried will "continue funding media going forward."

Musk has recently hit out at media groups after a report by Semafor suggested Bankman-Fried owns a stake in Twitter — something Musk has robustly denied .

Since Wednesday, Musk and Ben Smith , the editor-in-chief of Semafor, have been locking horns on Twitter over the veracity of the report.

"I did not take the money," Musk tweeted Wednesday. "SBF/FTX do not own shares in Twitter."

Musk also denounced The New York Times for inviting SBF to speak with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the newspaper's DealBook Summit next week.

"Is this really still happening?" Musk tweeted, tagging The Times.

Musk and Smith did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.