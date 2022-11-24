Read full article on original website
darnews.com
God puts people where they need to be
Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
lakeexpo.com
Christmas Lights At The Lake! Here's Where To See Them
It’s that time of year: communities at Lake of the Ozarks are growing merry and bright, for Christmas, New Years, and December holidays. From one-day events to the largest light display in central Missouri, here’s where to see the holiday light displays around the Lake this year. **Holiday...
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
Sedalia motorcyclist killed in Cass County crash
A 62-year-old Sedalia, Missouri man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.
Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash
A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
kmmo.com
INFLUENZA CASES INCREASING IN PETTIS COUNTY
The Pettis County Health Center reports that influenza cases in Pettis County have started to show a significant increase. For last week, there were 60 cases of influenza reported as compared to 9 for the week before. The group with the highest number of cases is 5-14 year olds followed by 25-49 year olds. The health center offers several tips to slow the spread of the flu:
KRMS Radio
Woman Injured In Deer Accident
A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
WIBW
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification. Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.
kmmo.com
CITY OF BLACKBURN HIRES NEW POLICE OFFICER
The Blackburn City Council met recently and announced that the city has hired a new police officer. Officer Cody Kay was sworn in and began work. Kay will be working full time and the office is located at the old fire house. In other news, forms are available for the...
