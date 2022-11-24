Read full article on original website
Why Spain's 7-0 Win Made Gary Neville Look Silly
Neville has history when it comes to 7-0 thrashings.
BBC
'I felt like going home and crying'
Did you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. 'The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham
Manchester United are now said to 'barely have a chance' in signing Jude Bellingham next summer.
SB Nation
Thiago Silva ‘enjoying the best version of Thiago Silva’, along with the rest of us
Unlike some of the favorites for the 2022 World Cup, Brazil didn’t suffer a letdown in their first match at the tournament, producing a strong display at either end of the pitch in a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. Team captain Thiago Silva anchored their play with steady defending and even some incisive passing, but above all, the unshatterable belief that this is their time for a long overdue win — it’s been 20 years since the 2002 triumph and that Ronaldo haircut.
SB Nation
Cuti Romero likely benched for Argentina-Mexico, “fed up” with injury
This might be old news to most of you but it’s new to me, so with just over an hour before Argentina takes the field against Mexico in the World Cup, I’m writing it up anyway. According to Miguel Delaney writing in the Independent, Cuti Romero is likely going to be on the bench in today’s match. The reason? Romero just can’t shake the injury that has kept him on Tottenham Hotspur’s bench for the past couple of months.
SB Nation
What’s gone so wrong for Sunderland Women this season?
Sunderland AFC Women’s season is not going to plan. There’s a lot of talk about “fine margins”, about how they’re “almost there”, about how we’ve not had the decisions from the officials or the “run of the ball” that would have made a difference to our lowly position in the Barclay’s Women’s Championship table.
Bournemouth hand Gary O’Neil head coach’s job after caretaker spell
Bournemouth have announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as their head coach on a permanent basis after a spell as caretaker. The 39-year-old has been given a contract to the end of next season with the option of a 12-month extension. O’Neil had 12 matches in caretaker charge after...
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Hibernian defender turns down offer of new contract
Hibernian have announced that defender Ryan Porteous has rejected the offer of "a highly-improved new deal". The 23-year-old, capped once for Scotland earlier this year, will be out of contract at the end of the season. Since making his debut in July 2017, Porteous has made 150 Hibs appearances, scoring...
SB Nation
Lasses Fan Focus: We chat to the MCWFC OSC to get the lowdown on the Citizens
Roker Report: Thanks for speaking to us! Manchester City Women currently find themselves fourth in the Women’s Super League. How would you rate City’s performance so far in the league?. Dave: Most fans went into this season thinking it could be one of transition. There were a lot...
SB Nation
Beard Discusses “Frustrating” Draw Against Reading
Liverpool FC Women dropped points late Thursday against struggling Reading, who came from behind to equalize in stoppage time. The Reds had gone up early, but had to come from behind in the second half to go into second half stoppage time 3-2 up. Conceding so late was “frustrating” for manager Matt Beard, who believed his team “should have been out of sight.”
BBC
'That image linked Pep more with the City fans than any other' - Onuoha
Pep Guardiola's new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2025 means two more years of memorable moments from the Spaniard. From jumping all over the pitch as Raheem Sterling scored a late winner versus Southampton, to screaming at the Gods at Anfield over two decisions - there's many iconic images of Guardiola's time at City.
SB Nation
Official: Trevoh Chalobah signs new six-year contract with Chelsea!
A bit of surprise but certainly very welcome contract news this morning, with Trevoh Chalobah committing to a new long-term contract with Chelsea. The 23-year-old defender, who first joined Chelsea at the age of nine, has signed on for the next six years, through 2028, with a club-option for an additional year, though 2029!
SB Nation
Isaac Price is right for Everton - How the youngsters did in Australia
It’s quite rare for someone to score three goals and yet still be overshadowed performance-wise but that is what happened on Wednesday in Australia as a re-invigorated display from Anthony Gordon with some great finishing was eclipsed by another young Blue making only his second first team start, midfielder Isaac Price. Everton went on to thump their opponents Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Trossard, Ronaldo, Arteta, Rabiot, Moukoko, Santos
Chelsea are ready to open talks with Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, whose contract at Brighton expires next summer. (Football Insider) Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Portugal and former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (Sky Sports) Real Madrid say it "would not make sense...
SB Nation
World Cup: Rodri and Aymeric Laporte in Seventh Heaven with Spain
The World Cup has been the centre of attention since the competition kicked off on November 20th. With so many clubs represented at the tournament, Manchester City players have also filed out in their national colours. As is usually the case there have been some shock results. Julian Alvarez’s Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Ilkay Gundogan suffered same fate with Germany. But Rodri and Aymeric Laporte partnered in defence to help Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0.
NBC Sports
Portugal outscores Ghana 3-2 in frantic final half-hour
Portugal got goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao and hung on for dear life and a 3-2 victory vs Ghana in the sides’ 2022 World Cup opener at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Thursday. The game was scoreless past the hour mark, before it roared...
SB Nation
Chelsea to play friendly match against Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi next month
The football fever is on with a World Cup already filled with surprises, but not always completely filled in terms of attendance at the Qatari stadiums. Nevertheless interest in the sport seems to have no limits, especially with countries in the Arabian Peninsula and its vicinities getting directly involved in European football.
Report: Newcastle United Set To Poach Manchester City Regional Scout
Paul Midgley, currently Manchester City's Northern UK Youth Scout Manager, is set to make the switch to Newcastle United as the club's Head of Youth Recruitment, as per Fabrizio Romano.
SB Nation
World Cup: Ilkay Gundogan Shines But Suffers Shock Defeat with Germany
Football never ceases to surprise. Shocks are very much a part of the game and the ongoing World Cup is having its fair share. The football world was shaken when Saudi Arabia beat Argentina with Lionel Messi and all 2-1 in their opening match on Tuesday. But Japan served another favorite Germany, the same cold meal.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | WORLD CUPCAST: England, Wales, and who’s going to win the World Cup?
Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice. Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa. We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners. Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that. Feel free to subscribe,...
