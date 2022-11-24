This might be old news to most of you but it’s new to me, so with just over an hour before Argentina takes the field against Mexico in the World Cup, I’m writing it up anyway. According to Miguel Delaney writing in the Independent, Cuti Romero is likely going to be on the bench in today’s match. The reason? Romero just can’t shake the injury that has kept him on Tottenham Hotspur’s bench for the past couple of months.

