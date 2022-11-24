Read full article on original website
Related
Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb Would Double Ukraine’s Precision Strike Range
SaabUkraine needs more long-range strike weapons and delivery of the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb could be poised for approval.
WBAL Radio
White House criticizes China COVID policy, says people have 'right to peacefully protest'
(WASHINGTON) -- The White House on Monday criticized China's coronavirus containment strategy and said people there have a "right to peacefully protest," although its comments were notably restrained at a time it is seeking to strengthen relations with Beijing. The comments follow the most significant demonstrations in China in decades...
Comments / 0