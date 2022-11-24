Colorado shooter: Father’s first concern was if son was gay when he heard of attack

The father of Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich says his first reaction to being informed of the attack was to question why his child was at an LGBTQ bar.

Aaron Brink, a former porn actor and MMA fighter, also said that “we don’t do gay”.

“They started telling me about the incident, a shooting involving multiple people,” Mr Brink said in an interview.

“And then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I said, ‘God, is he gay?’ I got scared, ‘S***, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, ‘Phhhewww.’”

Sign up for our newsletters .