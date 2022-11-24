Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spokane ponders expansion of tenant rights
(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is poised to adopt new regulations for landlords at Monday’s meeting, but two members don’t believe the local government is entitled to being too involved in the rental housing business. “This has the potential to run smaller landlords out...
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
dailyfly.com
Spokane to Award Grants, First-Time Homebuyer Assistance to Aid in Pandemic Recovery
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane invites businesses and nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $45,000 to offset revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city also welcomes nonprofit financial institutions to submit proposals about how federal stimulus funds could aid first-time homebuyers on lower incomes.
FOX 28 Spokane
Santa Express opens at River Park Square, proceeds go to Vanessa Behan
SPOKANE, Wash. – Santa Express, a holiday pop-up retail store for all kids in the community to shop for their family members, celebrates its 30th year in operation. Santa Express is located in River Park Square and has become a tradition for many families during the holiday shopping season. Santa Express is set up with two sections. The first section is known as the boutique and has all kinds of holiday items that parents can shop for while their kids are paired with a volunteer for the second section which is exclusively for kids to pick out gifts for their parents.
FOX 28 Spokane
Christmas lights reconnect friends after more than a decade
SPOKANE, Wash. – The day after Thanksgiving is notorious for bringing neighbors outside to decorate for the holidays, and this year, thanks to a set of Christmas lights, two families reunited after 13 years. How this happened is a unique story—one that reminds you just how small the world...
'Please come to Spokane': Spokane sheriff issues invitation to governor
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has invited Gov. Jay Inslee to eastern Washington for a meeting with local government leaders; Knezovich wants a productive conversation on how to quickly and efficiently disband a large homeless camp on state land. “Governor, I’m asking you: Please come...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
‘Why has it taken this long?’: Spokane city, county officials give updates on Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash.– November 15th, a week after Spokane city and county leaders hoped to clear out Camp Hope, more than 400 people are still living at the camp. Local officials are now talking about getting the state, and non-profit organizations joined in transitioning people out of the camp soon. “This shouldn’t take decades, years, or months, but weeks to get...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
FOX 28 Spokane
Boil order lifted for City of Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Wash. – A boil order for the City of Springdale has been lifted by Mayor Stefany Smith. In an update on the issue, she clarified the order had been issued out of an abundance of caution and was not put in place by the health department. Smith cites an issue with residual chlorine, and evaluation done by a water/sewer technician returned no issues with the system.
FOX 28 Spokane
For more than 130 years, The Salvation Army serves free Thanksgiving meal to those in need
SPOKANE, Wash. – This Thanksgiving, The Salvation Army of Spokane brought free hot Thanksgiving meals for neighbors across the community. It’s a tradition that delivers more than just food. “You get to see people you only get to see once a year,” bell ringer Robin enthused. It started...
‘The meal is awesome’: Community comes together to host Thanksgiving meal at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The community came together to feed those in need at Camp Hope, making sure those who may not have people to spend the holidays with have somewhere to go. Numerous churches, local businesses and neighbors from across the region volunteered their time to make it happen. At the event there was, of course, food, fellowship and a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Camp Hope news updates – Nov. 22
SPOKANE, Wash. – Camp Hope news updates – Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to...
multicare.org
Through the decades, Rockwood Clinic provider finds pride in walking alongside patients
Throughout her 35-year career at MultiCare Rockwood Clinic, Beth Orenstein, MD, has seen many things grow and evolve. One of the most satisfying: moving through life alongside her patients. “It’s a true adage that as you age, your practice ages too,” Dr. Orenstein says. “I now have three-generation families I...
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
FOX 28 Spokane
Live Native Art Auction will showcase works by 20 local artists
SPOKANE, Wash. – A live auction at the Philanthropy Center will be held on Dec. 2, with proceeds directly supporting native artists and Elk Soup, a nonprofit dedicating to empowering native families. Held on First Friday, the doors will open at 3 p.m., with the auction officially underway at...
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Spokane?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
FOX 28 Spokane
Businesses open this Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today is Thanksgiving and many companies are closed or have adjusted business hours. Here is a list of updated Thanksgiving hours for major retailers and grocery stores in Spokane. All courts, public safety buildings, public works, veterans services and community services will be closed today. Parking...
Two people in hospital from shed fire in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people are in the hospital after their shed caught on fire in the backyard of their home at Spokane Valley. The fire happened in the backyard of a home on North Mayhew Road in Spokane Valley. Units from the Spokane Valley Fire Department were initially called to the fire for reports of a possible illegal...
FOX 28 Spokane
Stolen service dog found safe and sound
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they’d left the vehicle running.
Comments / 0