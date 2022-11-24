SPOKANE, Wash. – Santa Express, a holiday pop-up retail store for all kids in the community to shop for their family members, celebrates its 30th year in operation. Santa Express is located in River Park Square and has become a tradition for many families during the holiday shopping season. Santa Express is set up with two sections. The first section is known as the boutique and has all kinds of holiday items that parents can shop for while their kids are paired with a volunteer for the second section which is exclusively for kids to pick out gifts for their parents.

