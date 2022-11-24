Insights on the Glaucoma Surgery Devices Global Market to 2027 - Ongoing Demand for Surgeries Owing to Therapeutic Efficiency Problems Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Qatar Construction Industry Databook Series - Q4 2022 Update: Annual Growth of 7.9% Expected Through 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Qatar Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction and City Level Construction by Value , Q4 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the publisher,...
Global EPA+DHA Omega-3 Finished Products Report: Data for 2020 and 2021 with Forecasts Through 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global EPA+DHA Omega-3 Finished Products Report - Data for 2020 and 2021 with forecasts through 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The EPA and DHA omega-3 finished product market size reached US$47 billion in 2021. Growth remains strongest in developing markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, leading the global EPA and DHA consumer product market to a projected annual growth rate of 3.2% for 2022-2023.
Digital Payments Market Size & Revenue, Development Strategies, Business Risk Factors Analysis, Industry Key Players Overview, and Segmentation Forecasts to 2028
The Digital Payments Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players - Aurus Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., WEX Inc., Total System Services Inc., Paysafe Holdings U.K. Limited, Global Payments Inc. & More. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Digital Payments Market Scope & Overview 2022:. An electronic transaction, also called a...
Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Major End-use Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Major End-use Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This market report provides in-depth coverage of the Polyurethane Chemical and Products market within the major end-use sector in the Americas. The report presents market data according to individual PU product...
D-Central Strategy Venture Announces New Global CEO to Disrupt the Traditional Agency Model by Enabling Decentralized Talent
SINGAPORE - November 27, 2022 - (Newswire.com) D-Central today announced its new CEO and Co-Founder, marketing communications veteran Dominique Rose Van-Winther, who will drive expansion of the firm, disrupting traditional agency models and enabling a new generation of globally distributed talent to reach greater wealth and success. "I'm proud to...
Bad Experiences Put $3.1 Trillion in Annual Global Consumer Spending at Risk
50% of consumers decreased or entirely cut spending with a brand after a bad customer experience. Bad customer experiences lead directly to lost revenue, as a negative interaction can mean losing customer loyalty and the potential for additional spending in the future. New research from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) finds that...
Mexican marketing company sets out to take over the American construction market with high quality professionals at less than half the price.
Taking advantage of high-quality work at low prices has been a privilege reserved just to the big corporations until now thanks to this innovative and adventurous company that proposes a simple but effective solution similar to the one big corporations have found. Many factories have optimized their profits since many years ago by moving their operations to other countries with highly qualified workers and lower costs of living. Some of the most common industries that have adopted this model are maquiladoras, customer service and software development.
Aadhav Group Is All Set To Launch Its 3 New Branches In The Upcoming Year While Providing Employment Opportunities And Software Development Service Solutions For Innovators
The company aims to start with its three new branches in 2023, offering high-end software development services and employment opportunities across the states of India. Founded in 1999, Aadhav Group combines proven methodologies, business domain knowledge, and technology expertise to deliver software development and IT services. The company has gained a reputation and credibility for offering high-end services for many years. Aadhav Group is delighted to start its three new branches in Pune, New Delhi, and Chennai.
Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Shopper Traffic Analytics Show Strong U.S. Black Friday Turnout in 2022
Shopper traffic data indicates that in-store traffic on Black Friday rose by 2.9% compared to 2021. Consumer sentiment data showed that price, availability, and convenience were among the top factors shoppers considered when deciding when to shop this year. Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls,...
CD Genomics Expands Its Sequencing Portfolio with the Launch of Whole Exome Sequencing
New York, USA - November 25, 2022 - CD Genomics is a world-leading genomics services company that continues to innovate in sequencing solutions for the genomics industry, covering genotyping, library construction, bioinformatics, microarrays, mutagenesis analysis, and more. CD Genomics is pleased to offer whole exome sequencing services, which can help scientists discover disease-related mutation sites more accurately.
Tianda Pharma Announces 2022/23 Interim Results
HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianda Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Tianda Pharma" or "the Group"; stock code: 0455.HK) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 ("the Period"). During the Period, the Group adopted proactive marketing strategy and improved its results notably. Its revenue increased by 5.6% to approximately HK$250 million. Gross profit rose by 10.2% to approximately HK$120 million and profit before taxation, depreciation and amortization turned around from loss of HK$6.9 million in the same period last year to profit of HK$2.3 million for the period.
As China’s Chip industry advances, Europe’s big Three are panicking – Fast Turn Chip
Europe is one of the highly developed regions in the global semiconductor industry, which has a strong semiconductor heritage. In the past decades, Europe has experienced a lot of integration, merger, reorganization, bankruptcy, etc. Up to now, the semiconductor industry in Europe is mostly concentrated in the hands of the three giants Infineon, stmicroelectronics and NXP. To become the European semiconductor industry in parallel with the troika. From history to the future, Europe has a very important role in the global integrated circuit industry.
