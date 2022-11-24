Read full article on original website
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 11-27-22
A slow moving low pressure system brought some beneficial rain to the area on Saturday. The main area of moderate intensity rainfall just ahead of the feature, has shifted well north and east toward the eastern Great Lakes today leaving behind a large area of cloud cover that may hang around through most of the day. There may be some larger breaks in the overcast later in the afternoon, but it will be a little late for warming insolation. With the clouds in place and a northwest breeze, temperatures will only rise into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Of course, the wind will create a chill making it feel a bit colder than this. A better day returns on Monday, with lots of sunshine and a warming southerly low level flow, ahead of low pressure developing over the High Plains. High temperatures on Monday will top out in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, with even warmer air expected on Tuesday as that area of low pressure to the west deepens; leading to a strengthening southerly breeze. If moisture doesn’t increase too rapidly ahead of another cold front due in the area Tuesday night, the strong southerly winds and sunshine could boost high temperatures into the middle and upper 60s on Tuesday. All that warm fun will be over though by the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday as that rather strong, cold front will be moving into the Four States. While there could be some light rain with the front Tuesday evening, the interesting thing with this boundary is that temperatures will be dropping several degrees below freezing by daybreak Wednesday. And, there may be just enough moisture still in place behind the front, for some light snow flurries during the overnight hours. Well, we are getting closer and closer to the Winter solstice in late December, so I suppose we can take a snow flurry every once in a while, as we move into the colder months in our trip around the sun.
Rain ending tonight, dry and chilly Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will continue into the night, then dry and chilly weather is on the way Sunday. Areas of rain will continue tonight from southwest into central and eastern Kansas. Rain amounts of up to a half inch will be possible before the rain ends late overnight.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Holiday travel and the next storm system
There is a spring-like feeling in parts of Kansas today as temps warmed into the 50s and 60s. This will be our last mild day for a few before a cold front enters the state tonight. Moisture has been streaming north and is evident in the abundance of cloud cover.
‘The most worthless of all fish’ survey results posted by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The results of a common carp survey sent out to Kansas anglers are in. Kansas anglers were asked by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to answer several questions related to common carp in a recent survey. The results were released in a KDWP newsletter by Fisheries Biologist Nick Kramer, […]
SW Missouri gem, 150-year-old Christmas tree farm ready for holidays
SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — All you Thanksgiving folks, time is up, and it’s now officially Christmas season, which includes picking out that perfect Christmas tree. The farmers at Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City are in their busy season. Last year, the farm was only open for half the season because they sold out of trees so quickly.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
Red cabin on the lakePhoto byPhoto by Seth kane on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend in Missouri.
Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
Kansas High School Football State Championships: Final score updates
EMPORIA, Kan. — Two schools near the Kansas City metro area played for state championships this weekend.
No Thanksgiving at home for Kansas singer, but he’s not complaining
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” “This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he […]
🎙Kansas Strong show - Oil & gas education
Hear this month's Kansas Strong show with Eagle Radio's Scott Donovan and Executive Director of the Kansas Oil and Gas Producers Association Warren Martin that aired Nov. 23, 2022. The Kansas Strong program airs the fourth Wednesday every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KS WWII vet who survived Nazi prison camps to celebrate milestone 100th birthday this week
“He’s tough. He doesn’t give up,” his son says.
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years.
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas since 2012 in Shawnee.
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
Boom Town looks to go out with a bang in 4A title match with Miege
This Saturday, nine state championship games will kick off around the state of Kansas, and few are as steeped in narratives as the battle for Class 4A. This final will pit Wamego, a school from a community of just over 4,500 people, against Bishop Miege, a school five miles outside of downtown KC, home to over 500,000.
