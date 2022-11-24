DISCOVERY BAY – A man who stole dollar bills off the walls of Fat Smitty’s restaurant in Discovery Bay and used them to buy marijuana down the street has been arrested. Last Saturday at about noon, Jefferson County deputies were told by the restaurant owner that an unknown suspect had taken dollars from the walls of his establishment and left the scene. Customers have been donating dollar bills to the walls for years. The owner donates them later to charity. A witness reported that the suspect was last seen heading towards the Cannabis shop within sight of the restaurant.

DISCOVERY BAY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO