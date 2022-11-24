Read full article on original website
Mondo K.
2d ago
Another waste of money. our great grandkids will be paying. Liberal spending has to stop Seattle can't run this state forever. It already turning into lord of the flies.
Reply(3)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thejoltnews.com
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
Chronicle
Lewis County Locals, Leaders, Organizations Speak Out After Colorado Shooting
Colorado Springs late on Nov. 19 was shook with a tragedy at an LGBTQ night club called Club Q, where 26 patrons were injured, five were killed — two of whom were transgender — and countless others were left traumatized. The shock of the violence reverberated across the...
The Stranger
Nelson “Egregiously Misconstrued” Statement from Northwest African American Museum Director
During the Seattle City Council’s final round of budget negotiations, Council Member Sara Nelson argued against an amendment to reroute $500,000 from the Seattle Police Department’s advertising budget to the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) for badly needed repairs, claiming the President and CEO of the museum told her in a phone call that she was “disappointed” the funding would come at the expense of SPD.
Yakima Herald Republic
Public meeting set for Yakima County solar farms
Public comments are being sought and a hearing scheduled as the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council considers two Yakima County solar farm proposals. The online meeting for the High Top and Ostrea projects is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, with written comments accepted at the EFSEC offices in Lacey.
King County detectives looking for witnesses of a felony hit-and-run
Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that hit two people, critically injuring one. Around 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 15, two people were hit by a pick-up truck at South 148th Street and 24th Avenue South in Seatac. One of the...
ilovekent.net
Kent Police warning of recent, yet legit-looking scam text/email
Kent Police are warning residents of a recent, yet somewhat legit looking scam text/email that’s been spreading recently:. Kent, we want to make you aware of a recent, and somewhat legit looking, scam text/email you may receive. Many of us here have already seen it. The graphics are good and it almost fooled a few of us so please keep reading.
westsideseattle.com
$100K now earmarked to develop a tree ordinance for unincorporated King County
King County Council has approved Councilmember Joe McDermott's suggested proviso for $100k in the county's 2023 budget--to develop a tree ordinance for unincorporated urban areas. Last June, a forest was clearcut in White Center to build one single-family home. LETTER: White Center neighbors decry large clearcut and ask King County...
‘You’re liable 100%’: Issaquah family stuck paying the bill for hit-and-run in BC parking lot
The Welsh family’s van looks good now, but earlier this summer its bumper was wrecked after it was involved in a hit-and-run crash in a British Columbia grocery store parking lot. “The witnesses said that he hit it, and then his bumper got entangled with our bumper. And so...
Yakima Herald Republic
Records: WA hired ID thief, heroin dealer to treat mental patients. He stole their money
Mark James doesn't deny that he stole more than $5,000 from 13 mental patients he counseled at Western State Hospital in 2020 and 2021 — but he doesn't admit it, either. "That would be something that I'm not gonna talk about one way or the other," James told The News Tribune in a November interview.
Chronicle
‘Boring Is Good’: Ballot Counting Continues After Threats Against Lewis County Officials
The Lewis County Canvassing Board meeting in the Lewis County Auditor’s Office on Wednesday morning was mostly silent, punctuated occasionally by a yawn or the smack of a stamp on a denied ballot. “Paint drying is (more exciting) because with paint sometimes a fly will fly into it,” said...
q13fox.com
Child dies from flu in King County
Public Health is urging the public to get their flu shots as we enter peak flu season. This comes shortly after reporting the first flu-related death in Washington State, which was an elementary-aged child from King County.
auburn-reporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
My Clallam County
Man arrested for stealing Fat Smitty dollars and buying pot nearby
DISCOVERY BAY – A man who stole dollar bills off the walls of Fat Smitty’s restaurant in Discovery Bay and used them to buy marijuana down the street has been arrested. Last Saturday at about noon, Jefferson County deputies were told by the restaurant owner that an unknown suspect had taken dollars from the walls of his establishment and left the scene. Customers have been donating dollar bills to the walls for years. The owner donates them later to charity. A witness reported that the suspect was last seen heading towards the Cannabis shop within sight of the restaurant.
Chronicle
Additional Details Emerge Following False Report of Active Shooter in Rochester
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a false report of an active shooter at Rochester High School that locked down the school Tuesday morning. Dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject claiming to be a teacher at the Rochester High School at 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to the sheriff’s office.
thejoltnews.com
Authorities seeking identity of I-5 truck hijacker
The suspect in the I-5 carjacking last Friday died on the scene after being shot by police for charging at officers while wielding a knife, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. The incident began around 1:45 p.m. on November 18, when the Washington State Patrol received reports of...
Chronicle
Police Unable to Help Suicidal Man Who Blocked Thurston County Intersection Saturday
The Olympia Police Department has opened an investigation to determine what led to the suicide of a man in a west Olympia intersection Saturday. Lt. Paul Lower said OPD was made aware of a potentially suicidal man heading into Olympia from Mason County at around 4:15 p.m. He was believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun, and he was on his way to buy ammunition from a store in Olympia.
'It is a huge problem': Vashon residents report USPS delivery issues, thefts
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — On Vashon Island, some residents are dealing with a mail delivery crisis. Staffing shortages are having a damaging domino effect, and residents worry that it will only get worse as the Christmas holiday approaches, they said. Toby Nichols, an 11-year Vashon resident, said the way...
Chronicle
Lewis County Election Workers Receive Threats
Searching “violent threats election workers” in Google pulls up about 66 million results today. There are pages upon pages of 2022 election stories from news outlets across the U.S. about online or in-person threats to ballot counters, canvassing board volunteers and other election helpers, reported by the Associated Press and others as having stemmed from former President Donald Trump's disproven claims of nationwide election fraud during the 2020 election.
Comments / 7