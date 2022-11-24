ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mondo K.
2d ago

Another waste of money. our great grandkids will be paying. Liberal spending has to stop Seattle can't run this state forever. It already turning into lord of the flies.

thejoltnews.com

Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses

The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches

During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Nelson “Egregiously Misconstrued” Statement from Northwest African American Museum Director

During the Seattle City Council’s final round of budget negotiations, Council Member Sara Nelson argued against an amendment to reroute $500,000 from the Seattle Police Department’s advertising budget to the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) for badly needed repairs, claiming the President and CEO of the museum told her in a phone call that she was “disappointed” the funding would come at the expense of SPD.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Public meeting set for Yakima County solar farms

Public comments are being sought and a hearing scheduled as the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council considers two Yakima County solar farm proposals. The online meeting for the High Top and Ostrea projects is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, with written comments accepted at the EFSEC offices in Lacey.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police warning of recent, yet legit-looking scam text/email

Kent Police are warning residents of a recent, yet somewhat legit looking scam text/email that’s been spreading recently:. Kent, we want to make you aware of a recent, and somewhat legit looking, scam text/email you may receive. Many of us here have already seen it. The graphics are good and it almost fooled a few of us so please keep reading.
KENT, WA
westsideseattle.com

$100K now earmarked to develop a tree ordinance for unincorporated King County

King County Council has approved Councilmember Joe McDermott's suggested proviso for $100k in the county's 2023 budget--to develop a tree ordinance for unincorporated urban areas. Last June, a forest was clearcut in White Center to build one single-family home. LETTER: White Center neighbors decry large clearcut and ask King County...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Child dies from flu in King County

Public Health is urging the public to get their flu shots as we enter peak flu season. This comes shortly after reporting the first flu-related death in Washington State, which was an elementary-aged child from King County.
KING COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Man arrested for stealing Fat Smitty dollars and buying pot nearby

DISCOVERY BAY – A man who stole dollar bills off the walls of Fat Smitty’s restaurant in Discovery Bay and used them to buy marijuana down the street has been arrested. Last Saturday at about noon, Jefferson County deputies were told by the restaurant owner that an unknown suspect had taken dollars from the walls of his establishment and left the scene. Customers have been donating dollar bills to the walls for years. The owner donates them later to charity. A witness reported that the suspect was last seen heading towards the Cannabis shop within sight of the restaurant.
DISCOVERY BAY, CA
thejoltnews.com

Authorities seeking identity of I-5 truck hijacker

The suspect in the I-5 carjacking last Friday died on the scene after being shot by police for charging at officers while wielding a knife, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. The incident began around 1:45 p.m. on November 18, when the Washington State Patrol received reports of...
MASON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Police Unable to Help Suicidal Man Who Blocked Thurston County Intersection Saturday

The Olympia Police Department has opened an investigation to determine what led to the suicide of a man in a west Olympia intersection Saturday. Lt. Paul Lower said OPD was made aware of a potentially suicidal man heading into Olympia from Mason County at around 4:15 p.m. He was believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun, and he was on his way to buy ammunition from a store in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Election Workers Receive Threats

Searching “violent threats election workers” in Google pulls up about 66 million results today. There are pages upon pages of 2022 election stories from news outlets across the U.S. about online or in-person threats to ballot counters, canvassing board volunteers and other election helpers, reported by the Associated Press and others as having stemmed from former President Donald Trump's disproven claims of nationwide election fraud during the 2020 election.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

