Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I retired, then 'unretired' 2 months later at the same company. I now have the best of both worlds.
"When I retired, I believed my chapter was over and I'd have to source a new avenue to make an impact. Imagine my delight when Manpower reached out."
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart
exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
One of biggest the US furniture companies laid off nearly 3,000 workers in overnight emails and texts without severance or benefits right before Thanksgiving
United Furniture Industries terminated "all employees" who were laid off before midnight Monday due to "unforeseen business circumstances," local outlets reported.
Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.
Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
I now make up to $17,000 a month on Amazon after being laid off – how I started it as a side hustle with zero experience
A WOMAN has revealed how she now makes up to $ 17,000 a month after being laid off from her job during the pandemic and turning to Amazon as a side hustle. Sue Irven and her husband Manny Irven started an Amazon account in June 2020, self-publishing "low-content books" with zero experience, she explained.
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each month
A mom of two who couldn't afford her grocery bills any longer made up her mind to find a solution. She came up with a simple method to save $1,000 each month without depriving her loved ones of delicious meals and tasty snacks.
Teachers working second jobs to ‘keep eating’ during cost of living crisis
Teachers are being forced to work second jobs in order to “keep eating” and pay for essentials during the cost of living crisis, with one in 10 believed to have taken on another role alongside teaching.Tens of thousands of teachers at schools in England and Wales are voting for the first time in a decade on whether to go on strike, with the government’s offer of a 5 per cent pay rise for most educators falling well below unions’ demands of 12 per cent.At one school in Kent, teachers are now also working as farm hands, bartenders and dancing in...
retailcustomerexperience.com
Amazon laying off thousands of employees starting this month
Amazon is reportedly cutting 10,000 jobs starting this month which will focus on the retail division, devices unit and human resources. The reduction reflects 3% of its corporate workforce and less than 1% of its global employee roster, according to a New York Times report. It will be the biggest...
How Much Money Can You Save by Running Your Dishwasher at Night?
Contrary to popular thinking, washing dishes by hand is much less efficient than using your dishwasher. As Better Homes & Gardens noted, a recent study by Cascade found that Energy Star-certified...
Narcity
AHS Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs Right Now In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $61 An Hour
Alberta Health Services is hiring for so many jobs in the province right now and the best part is you could earn up to $61 an hour. AHS is actually one of Alberta's top employers for 2022, and they're looking for a range of employees from registered nurses to pharmacists and project managers at the moment.
CNET
What's the Difference Between a Cashier's Check and a Money Order?
Cashier's checks and money orders are both helpful in cases where credit cards, debit cards and personal checks aren't ideal -- like if you're buying a car or home, or sending money through the mail. Despite that commonality, they differ in where you buy them, what they cost and when you should use one over the other. They aren't always interchangeable, so it's essential to understand the difference to avoid choosing the less appropriate payment method.
Upworthy
Waitresses teach a lesson to boss who promoted son of a friend with no experience over them
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. In addition to the gender gap in hiring, recent studies highlight a similarly pervasive gap across industries when it comes to promoting employees. A study conducted by Professor Kelly Shue at the Yale School of Management showed that while women receive higher performance ratings—they are 7.3% more likely than men to receive a “high” rating in performance—their potential ratings are 5.8% lower. According to estimates, these lower potential ratings can explain up to 50% of the gap in promotions. One Reddit user experienced this statistic in real life when her boss promoted the son of a friend to a manager position, even though she and her colleagues were far more qualified. Taking to the Reddit forum "Anti Work," she explained her predicament.
Comments / 0