ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
EAGAN, MN
The Independent

Teachers working second jobs to ‘keep eating’ during cost of living crisis

Teachers are being forced to work second jobs in order to “keep eating” and pay for essentials during the cost of living crisis, with one in 10 believed to have taken on another role alongside teaching.Tens of thousands of teachers at schools in England and Wales are voting for the first time in a decade on whether to go on strike, with the government’s offer of a 5 per cent pay rise for most educators falling well below unions’ demands of 12 per cent.At one school in Kent, teachers are now also working as farm hands, bartenders and dancing in...
retailcustomerexperience.com

Amazon laying off thousands of employees starting this month

Amazon is reportedly cutting 10,000 jobs starting this month which will focus on the retail division, devices unit and human resources. The reduction reflects 3% of its corporate workforce and less than 1% of its global employee roster, according to a New York Times report. It will be the biggest...
CNET

What's the Difference Between a Cashier's Check and a Money Order?

Cashier's checks and money orders are both helpful in cases where credit cards, debit cards and personal checks aren't ideal -- like if you're buying a car or home, or sending money through the mail. Despite that commonality, they differ in where you buy them, what they cost and when you should use one over the other. They aren't always interchangeable, so it's essential to understand the difference to avoid choosing the less appropriate payment method.
Upworthy

Waitresses teach a lesson to boss who promoted son of a friend with no experience over them

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. In addition to the gender gap in hiring, recent studies highlight a similarly pervasive gap across industries when it comes to promoting employees. A study conducted by Professor Kelly Shue at the Yale School of Management showed that while women receive higher performance ratings—they are 7.3% more likely than men to receive a “high” rating in performance—their potential ratings are 5.8% lower. According to estimates, these lower potential ratings can explain up to 50% of the gap in promotions. One Reddit user experienced this statistic in real life when her boss promoted the son of a friend to a manager position, even though she and her colleagues were far more qualified. Taking to the Reddit forum "Anti Work," she explained her predicament.

Comments / 0

Community Policy