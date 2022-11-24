Read full article on original website
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 11-27-22
A slow moving low pressure system brought some beneficial rain to the area on Saturday. The main area of moderate intensity rainfall just ahead of the feature, has shifted well north and east toward the eastern Great Lakes today leaving behind a large area of cloud cover that may hang around through most of the day. There may be some larger breaks in the overcast later in the afternoon, but it will be a little late for warming insolation. With the clouds in place and a northwest breeze, temperatures will only rise into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Of course, the wind will create a chill making it feel a bit colder than this. A better day returns on Monday, with lots of sunshine and a warming southerly low level flow, ahead of low pressure developing over the High Plains. High temperatures on Monday will top out in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, with even warmer air expected on Tuesday as that area of low pressure to the west deepens; leading to a strengthening southerly breeze. If moisture doesn’t increase too rapidly ahead of another cold front due in the area Tuesday night, the strong southerly winds and sunshine could boost high temperatures into the middle and upper 60s on Tuesday. All that warm fun will be over though by the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday as that rather strong, cold front will be moving into the Four States. While there could be some light rain with the front Tuesday evening, the interesting thing with this boundary is that temperatures will be dropping several degrees below freezing by daybreak Wednesday. And, there may be just enough moisture still in place behind the front, for some light snow flurries during the overnight hours. Well, we are getting closer and closer to the Winter solstice in late December, so I suppose we can take a snow flurry every once in a while, as we move into the colder months in our trip around the sun.
Weekend rain on the way
Big rain is on the way to Oklahoma, and its a good deal with OKC running about 11″ below average year to date! Look for an increase in clouds the rest of the day today. As an area of low pressure spirals in, we will have a near all day rain Saturday. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ look likely.
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/25/22
We will stay with mild temperatures as we head into this weekend. Rain is likely again on Saturday for Southeast Kansas, though. There is still an upper level low out west which will track across the area for Saturday. This will bring our next wave with showers moving in for part of the weekend again. Through tomorrow though we keep a north wind with high pressure keeping our forecast dry. Temperatures will top out in the 50s. We could see a north wind gusting to 20 mph.
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend!
Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend! Here’s a look at predicted rainfall totals as this system moves northeast across the state late Friday night and Saturday. All but far NW OK and the Panhandle should get significant rain! The storm moves east out of Oklahoma by Sunday morning. So you can expect nice weather to return on Sunday afternoon. Safe travels!
Thanksgiving cold front, rain on the way
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Rain and low clouds will continue across most of the state Wednesday before a cold front arrives early Thursday morning in NW Oklahoma, then into central Oklahoma later on. Look for north winds to increase along with falling temps during the day Thursday. We will...
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Made in Oklahoma Coalition November recipes 2022 | News
The Made in Oklahoma Coalition is gearing up for Thanksgiving with candy and savory dishes made with native merchandise. Buying native is a good way to help native companies, and it’s straightforward to do with an array of merchandise you’ll need to have in your Thanksgiving grocery checklist.
SW Missouri gem, 150-year-old Christmas tree farm ready for holidays
SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — All you Thanksgiving folks, time is up, and it’s now officially Christmas season, which includes picking out that perfect Christmas tree. The farmers at Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City are in their busy season. Last year, the farm was only open for half the season because they sold out of trees so quickly.
Made In Oklahoma: Ham biscuits
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Stacking the dough and rolling in the butter creates layers of flakiness in these biscuits. Add any of your favorite spreads and fillings to make the perfect ham sandwich. (MIO recommends Suan’s Scotch Bonnet pepper jelly, Southern Roots Sisters peach pepper jam, Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold old-style mustard and fresh Scissortail Farms herbs.)
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case
LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
Oklahoma bars expect to be packed, roads could be dangerous on biggest drinking day of year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma bars are expecting to be packed and roads could be dangerous on the biggest drinking day of the year. Some call the night before Thanksgiving the biggest drinking day of the year. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, last Thanksgiving weekend, there were 586 collisions resulting in six deaths.
What is coming this winter | Arctic Arkansas FULL 2022
The coldest season of the year is upon us. What are we expecting this winter? Watch our full Arctic Arkansas 2022-2023.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
Top Oklahoma Christmas Parades You Won’t Want to Miss
One of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions is waking up to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. I'm sure that's what most of us will be doing this Thursday as we prepare for a day of full bellies and giving thanks. So as you're watching the big parade on television, we figured we'd put together a list of the top Christmas parades in Oklahoma for you to browse during commercial breaks.
Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
Bitter cold moving into Oklahoma
Our next cold front is moving through our state Thursday!. As the front comes through, temps will fall and northerly winds will accelerate. Look for bitter wind chills overnight and first thing Friday. It will feel like the low to middle teens. Bundle up at the bus stop Friday!. With...
Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches
(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
Infection activity in Oklahoma generally stable
COVID-19 an infection activity in Oklahoma continues to fluctuate, though the numbers aren’t transferring a lot in both course, the info present. New weekly instances had been up by 19, which pushed the seven-day new case common up by two. But energetic instances had been down by 29. The three-day hospitalization common in the Tulsa area was up by two.
