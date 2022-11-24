ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

U.S. Food Production is a National Security Issue

(NAFB) President Joe Biden recently signed a National Security Memorandum to Strengthen the Security and Resilience of U.S. Food and Agriculture. Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, says the memorandum instructs government officials to identify threats to American food and agriculture and respond appropriately…tape. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy