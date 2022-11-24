LUSAIL, Qatar — It was nearly 2 a.m. by the time Lionel Andrés Messi, eyes wide and psyche weary, emerged to confront the final spotlight of his night. Cameras had chased him from the doorstep of Argentina's team bus through the bowels of Lusail Stadium, from the serenity of privacy into the eye of the storm. They had captured his searching glances around this grandiose arena that became a madhouse on Saturday night. They zoomed in on a bearded face once incapable of hiding pressure. With midnight near, they'd broadcast his brilliance to the world, and now, hours later, they clamored for one last glimpse.

47 MINUTES AGO