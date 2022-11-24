Read full article on original website
Related
The Motley Fool
I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why
There are good reasons for investors to hold on to Alibaba's shares.
China accelerates 'Mighty Dragon' stealth fighters' production to counterbalance US supremacy
'Air superiority of PLA over China – possibly. Over the western Pacific – questionable,' says a US military expert.
Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada
MONTREAL (AP) — Pedro Meraz says living in Colima, Mexico, was like living in a war zone, with shootings, burning cars and dismembered bodies being left outside of schools. When his wife Rocio Gonzalez, a 28-year-old lawyer who worked with abused women, began receiving death threats from a cartel and the local authorities ignored her pleas for assistance, they knew they had to leave. “They knew where we lived and what car we drove,” said Meraz, 41, who taught at The University of Colima, near the Pacific Coast and about 300 miles (485 kilometers) west of Mexico City. “Feeling that...
Comments / 0