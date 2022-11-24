Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows a diamond in the ruff
WEST SPRINGFIELD — “Cleanup in Ring 2,” called an official over a loudspeaker at the Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows on Saturday after a canine competitor unleashed an accident in the ring to the horror of his embarrassed handler. No one judged the dog for this behavior,...
Breakfast with Santa at the MassMutual Center
The MassMutual Center is hosting a Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning.
MassLive.com
Chicopee Schools expanding free preschool after opening classes in September
CHICOPEE – A free preschool program started this year in city schools has proved so popular that the School Department is already expanding it to add another class. “It is wonderful,” said Michelle Pete, the principal of Fairview Veterans Elementary School. “We know we are going to have at least 30 kids who are prepared for kindergarten.”
Springfield Police hosting Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program
The Springfield Police Department is taking part in the Stephen O'Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program on Saturday.
Springfield Police host Stuff-A-Cruiser event at Walmart
The Springfield Police Department is hosting a Stuff-A-Cruiser event on Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's our biggest event of the year': Worcester Center for Crafts celebrates holiday festival Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some local craft makers were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday afternoon. Every year, the Worcester Center for Crafts hosts their holiday festival the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. The center is transformed into a European-style holiday marketplace, and is a celebration of handmade goods,...
Annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Westfield
The annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Westfield will be on Saturday.
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Nonprofit organizations and foodbanks in Western Massachusetts serve on Thanksgiving
It would be safe to assume someone like Jack Smith has nothing to be thankful for. He isn’t homeless but has lost both of his parents as well as his grandmother, who used to give food away every Thanksgiving. However, the moment he stepped into Open Pantry Community Services...
Christmas by Candlelight returns to Old Sturbridge Village
Christmas by Candlelight is returning to Old Sturbridge Village on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Surprise Squad honors West Springfield teacher who’s making lasting impact
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone has that one special teacher that comes to mind for going above and beyond in the classroom. It’s an educator that makes a lasting impression, even years later and this month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the chance to meet a fifth grade teacher who fills that role for so many students at the Mittineague Elementary School in West Springfield.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Gratitude goes a long way, including thanks for city staff
I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving. Thinking about gratitude is one of the themes of this holiday (the other is eating)! Peter Currier did a great article on Thanksgiving for which I expressed my thanks for my family, friends and good in this world. I also gave a much-deserved shout-out to Robin and Kerry Plourde of the Whip City Animal Sanctuary, along with all the volunteers and animals.
Monte’s March ends walk against hunger just shy of $500,000 fundraising goal
Christopher ‘Monte’ Belmonte finished his walk Tuesday pushing an empty cart from Springfield to Greenfield having raised just shy of his $500,000 goal to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. “People rose to the challenge to make nearly 2 million meals happen,” Belmonte said in a statement....
Holyoke school receiver proceeds with reshaping elementary, middle schools
HOLYOKE — A rezoning plan for the Holyoke Public Schools will include transforming the Lt. Clayre P. Sullivan School into a middle school for 500-plus students starting in the 2023-2024 school year. The plan, aimed at separating the city’s elementary and middle schools, was outlined in an update that...
Single family residence sells for $610,000 in Amherst
Jennifer Hines and Renda Mott acquired the property at 27 Palley Village Place, Amherst, from Justin H Smith on Nov. 2, 2022. The $610,000 purchase price works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Springfield Tigers raising funds for National Championships
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. After four of its teams won New England Regionals last weekend, the Springfield Tigers are headed to the American Youth Football national championships in early December. Springfield won four of the youth...
NHPR
Issues of tribal membership and curator experience in complaint over Springfield museum exhibit
The temporary photo exhibit "We're Still Here" profiles 11 people from different Native American tribes who live in the region. It's in the Springfield Science Museum's Native American Hall, adjacent to a longstanding central display showing Native American culture from hundreds of years ago. In the Native American Hall at...
Holyoke comes alive for holidays with City Hall tree lighting, Santa’s arrival and more
HOLYOKE – Catch the holiday spirit at the Dec. 3 City Hall tree lighting. Families can enjoy a fun-filled day of holiday activities before Santa arrives. Mayor Joshua A. Garcia and family will preside over the 6 p.m. tree lighting. PeoplesBank employees will assist with the tree lighting and activities. The bank donated this year’s tree, which awaits decorations.
Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley
Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
