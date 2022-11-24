ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Chicopee Schools expanding free preschool after opening classes in September

CHICOPEE – A free preschool program started this year in city schools has proved so popular that the School Department is already expanding it to add another class. “It is wonderful,” said Michelle Pete, the principal of Fairview Veterans Elementary School. “We know we are going to have at least 30 kids who are prepared for kindergarten.”
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors West Springfield teacher who’s making lasting impact

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone has that one special teacher that comes to mind for going above and beyond in the classroom. It’s an educator that makes a lasting impression, even years later and this month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the chance to meet a fifth grade teacher who fills that role for so many students at the Mittineague Elementary School in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Gratitude goes a long way, including thanks for city staff

I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving. Thinking about gratitude is one of the themes of this holiday (the other is eating)! Peter Currier did a great article on Thanksgiving for which I expressed my thanks for my family, friends and good in this world. I also gave a much-deserved shout-out to Robin and Kerry Plourde of the Whip City Animal Sanctuary, along with all the volunteers and animals.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $610,000 in Amherst

Jennifer Hines and Renda Mott acquired the property at 27 Palley Village Place, Amherst, from Justin H Smith on Nov. 2, 2022. The $610,000 purchase price works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley

Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy