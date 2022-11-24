Japan take on Costa Rica in Group E of World Cup 2022 this morning as they hope to secure a spot in the last 16 today. Their opening game versus Germany was one of the shocks of the tournament as Hajime Moriyasu’s men fought from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to two goals in the second half. That victory puts Japan on three points and another win today will see them qualify if Spain avoid defeat to Germany in the late kick off.They face a Costa Rica side low on confidence after they were soundly beaten 7-0...

