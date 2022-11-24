Read full article on original website
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
Catherine Jones Ministry offers Thanksgiving Day meal to the homeless and less fortunate
SAVANNAH, Ga. — While many Savannah residents spend their Thanksgiving eating turkey, dressing, collard greens, and sweet potato pie with their family, one Savannah organization made it a priority to make sure less fortunate residents in Savannah were able to do the same. Catherine Jones, a Savannah minister, has...
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday lights exhibit returns
SAVANNAH — The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with its December Nights and Holiday Lights event. On select days in November and December, visitors can view nearly 5 acres of the gardens...
City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
Hilton Head Island residents come together for Thanksgiving at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that’s been happening for nearly two dozen years. About 1,400 people came to a restaurant on Hilton Head Island to enjoy a free meal as one community. “In 1998, there was an article in the Island news packet...
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night marks two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot. Kareem Smalls, known as Free Lunch Baby, died the next day. WTOC covered this story from the start. Thanksgiving is different for his mother, Lavania Smalls this year. It has been since his...
Plant Riverside kicks off Savannah Christmas Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Christmas Market returned to the Plant Riverside District today. The open-air market features vendors, entertainment, and dining. There is also plenty for your little ones to do. A special Kid’s Corner has free children’s holiday activities, including ornament decorating, writing letters to Santa, and...
Salvation Army feeds hundreds with annual Thanksgiving meal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army of Savannah puts out all the holiday fixings for several hundred locals in need. Who like many, are finding themselves down on their luck this holiday season. “Good chance we’ll probably serve around 250 folks,” explained Maj. Paul Egan of the Salvation Army. “We generally have […]
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
Clever ways to redeem an overcooked turkey on Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Although most people cook a whole turkey only once a year, they still have the high expectations of moist white meat, tender drumsticks, and crispy, bronzed skin. However, turkeys are not easy birds to roast to perfection and the reality is, when some go to slice it, the white meat is […]
Beaufort County E911 experiencing interruptions
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is experiencing interruptions with telephone service, and this includes 911 lines. If you call 911 and it goes unanswered, you’re asked to call the direct dispatch line at 843-524-2777. WTOC will update you when the issue is resolved.
YMCA gym now open 24 hours; Black Friday deal available
The Statesboro Family YMCA now allows gym members to come at any time of the day or night with their new 24-hour membership. “It started October 1st; that was our first day we went 24 hours,” YMCA Director Hannah Beggs said. “We tried to ease all the members into it. It is just $1 extra per month for 24-hour access, if you’re already a member. If you’re not already a member, you add an add-on fee for $1 per month, and that’s not per individual. It’s for the whole household.”
TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
Children in need go ‘Shopping With The Sheriff’ next month
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Children in need have a chance to shop alongside a local sheriff next month. The Chatham County Sheriff and Chatham County Sheriff Office (CCSO) staff will take 40 children Christmas shopping. Each kid gets $100 to go shopping. Operation Kid Forward, League of Brown and CCSO will raise money for […]
Savannah: Utility work on Monday may cause noise impacts in downtown, midtown area
SAVANNAH, Ga. — People who live or work in downtown or midtown Savannah may experience some loud noise on Monday. The City of Savannah will be conducting field work on a major capital sewer project starting at 8 a.m. on Monday. The worksite is located at East Oglethorpe Avenue...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Tanger Outlets sees large turnout of shoppers for Black Friday
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people have chosen to kickstart their holiday shopping this Black Friday. Staff with Tanger Outlets Savannah say that today’s turnout has already been larger than last year. “Black Friday shopping has been going great, I have just about everything that I need. I only...
Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday
Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
