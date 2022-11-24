ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtoc.com

Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
SAVANNAH, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday lights exhibit returns

SAVANNAH — The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with its December Nights and Holiday Lights event. On select days in November and December, visitors can view nearly 5 acres of the gardens...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Plant Riverside kicks off Savannah Christmas Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Christmas Market returned to the Plant Riverside District today. The open-air market features vendors, entertainment, and dining. There is also plenty for your little ones to do. A special Kid’s Corner has free children’s holiday activities, including ornament decorating, writing letters to Santa, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Salvation Army feeds hundreds with annual Thanksgiving meal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army of Savannah puts out all the holiday fixings for several hundred locals in need. Who like many, are finding themselves down on their luck this holiday season. “Good chance we’ll probably serve around 250 folks,” explained Maj. Paul Egan of the Salvation Army. “We generally have […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Clever ways to redeem an overcooked turkey on Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Although most people cook a whole turkey only once a year, they still have the high expectations of moist white meat, tender drumsticks, and crispy, bronzed skin. However, turkeys are not easy birds to roast to perfection and the reality is, when some go to slice it, the white meat is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort County E911 experiencing interruptions

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is experiencing interruptions with telephone service, and this includes 911 lines. If you call 911 and it goes unanswered, you’re asked to call the direct dispatch line at 843-524-2777. WTOC will update you when the issue is resolved.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

YMCA gym now open 24 hours; Black Friday deal available

The Statesboro Family YMCA now allows gym members to come at any time of the day or night with their new 24-hour membership. “It started October 1st; that was our first day we went 24 hours,” YMCA Director Hannah Beggs said. “We tried to ease all the members into it. It is just $1 extra per month for 24-hour access, if you’re already a member. If you’re not already a member, you add an add-on fee for $1 per month, and that’s not per individual. It’s for the whole household.”
WJCL

TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
STATESBORO, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Tanger Outlets sees large turnout of shoppers for Black Friday

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people have chosen to kickstart their holiday shopping this Black Friday. Staff with Tanger Outlets Savannah say that today’s turnout has already been larger than last year. “Black Friday shopping has been going great, I have just about everything that I need. I only...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday

Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
SAVANNAH, GA

