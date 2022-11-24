Read full article on original website
BBC
Newcastle Falcons: Josh Peters' unlikely rugby journey to the Premiership
The accent is south London and the cultural influences are from southern Spain, but the rugby is now north-east England. This is the backdrop of Spain international Josh Peters. It is a journey that took him from England to the Costa del Sol and back to Newcastle Falcons via Oundle...
BBC
FA Cup: King's Lynn hoping to dance past Stevenage and reach round three
Venue: The Walks Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, commentary on BBC Radio Norfolk, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. By reaching round two of the FA Cup, King's Lynn Town have already...
BBC
FA Cup round-up: Chesterfield topple AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby stun Cambridge, Alvechurch & King's Lynn exit
The FA Cup stormed back into the spotlight on Saturday with 15 second-round ties taking place. Clubs from League One all the way down to Alvechurch in the Southern Premier Central Division battled for glory and the potential glamour of a money-spinning meeting with Premier League giants like Arsenal or Manchester City.
BBC
'A positive and unsung hero'
Two-time European Cup winner Alan Kennedy has paid tribute to the late David Johnson, marking the former Liverpool striker as an "unsung hero" who was "appreciated" by players and staff at the club. Johnson - seen alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish in the image - died on Wednesday at the...
BBC
Glentoran: McMenamin set to be out for two months with McCartan in line for seven-game ban
Glentoran have suffered a double blow with Conor McMenamin set to be out for around two months because of a broken bone in his foot and Shay McCartan in line for a seven-match suspension. McMenamin hobbled off in Glentoran's defeat by Cliftonville last Sunday. Scan results on Friday confirmed the...
BBC
Wigan Athletic: Kolo Toure expected to be named new manager
Kolo Toure is expected to become the new Wigan Athletic manager in the next 48 hours, reports BBC Radio Manchester. The former Manchester City defender could meet the Latics squad as early as tomorrow. Toure, 41, has completed his Uefa Pro Licence and has been working at Celtic and Leicester...
BBC
World Cup: Newcastle England fans 'disappointed' after game switches off
Fans were left "disappointed" after a fanzone event streaming England's World Cup clash against the USA appeared to get stuck on the wrong channel. Technical problems meant the crowd in Newcastle missed the start of the second half of Friday's 0-0 draw. There were chants of "we want out money...
BBC
Knighton rules out another bid
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Michael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. If...
