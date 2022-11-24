ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Trump lawyer says Club Q victims are "burning in Hell"

By Brandon Gage
Salon
 3 days ago
Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, right, attorneys for President Donald Trump, conduct a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani also attended. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

Jenna Ellis, one of the right-wing lawyers who represented former President Donald Trump in his failed attempts to overturn the 2020 election, proclaimed on Wednesday's edition of The Jenna Ellis Show that the five victims who were murdered in the massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado early Sunday morning are burning in Hell.

"The five people who were killed in the nightclub that night, there is no evidence at all that they were Christians. So assuming that they were not, that they had not accepted the truth of the gospel of Christ and affirmed Jesus Christ as the lord of their life, they are now reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation," Ellis said. "And that is far, far greater – we should be having that conversation. Instead of just the tragedy of what happened to the body, we need to be talking about what happened to the soul and the fact that they are now in eternal separation from our lord and savior Jesus Christ."

Comments / 162

RobG
2d ago

So another brainwashed, God fearing, weak minded Christian makes another unproven comment. These people are pathetic and do nothing but spread hate, avoid them.

Reply(15)
26
Kemosabe
3d ago

I’m straight but she has no right to say that. She’s not God. He’s the only judge.

Reply(10)
60
Da Dude
2d ago

This is the treachery; nastiness; and evil unleashed upon us by Donald Trump.

Reply
56
 

