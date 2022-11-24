ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Cosmic Country: Daniel Donato on perspective shifts, psychedelics and the shamanic potential of the musician

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com

Eric Clapton releases rare Japan-exclusive cut Losing Hand as single everywhere

Fans of Eric Clapton can now listen to the rare cut Losing Hand after it was released as a single from his upcoming vinyl box set. The single, originally an exclusive track on the Japanese release of his 2010 album Clapton, can now be streamed following its release as a single from The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume II vinyl box set. The box set itself is set to be released this 19 January.
MAINE STATE
tvinsider.com

‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the pop star behind the soundtrack hits “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died. The singer and actor was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Judith A. Moose, Cara’s publicist, wrote in a Twitter message early on Saturday, November 26. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Television Producer Dies

We have received sad news from the entertainment world as legendary television producer Gene Perret, who worked on shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Three’s Company” and “Welcome Back Kotter,” has died at 85, according to Deadline.
NME

RedHook announce debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’ with Sly Withers-assisted single ‘Soju’

RedHook have released ‘Soju’, the latest single from their just-announced debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’. ‘Soju’ was produced by Stevie Knight, and enlists vocals from Sly Withers frontman Jono Mata, who contributes to the song’s second verse. The final chorus of the track is sung aloud by a live audience, recorded at RedHook’s headline show in Shellharbour earlier this year.
Whiskey Riff

Kid Rock Speaks Out On Potential Destruction Of Historic Beechwood Hall By California Investor: “Leave Your Effin’ Politics At The State Line”

Kid Rock speaks out. If you’ve been keeping up with the news lately, then you might already know about what’s going on at historic Beechwood Hall in Franklin, Tennessee. The home, which was previously owned by country icon Hank Williams, and was suspected to have inspired his song “Mansion on a Hill,” was originally built in 1856, and is one of the few buildings of its size to survive the Civil War. It’s also a registered national historic landmark. In […] The post Kid Rock Speaks Out On Potential Destruction Of Historic Beechwood Hall By California Investor: “Leave Your Effin’ Politics At The State Line” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FRANKLIN, TN
NME

Drake invests $100million in restoring theme park designed by Basquiat, Hockney and more

Drake has invested $100million (around £83million) into Luna Luna, a carnival once designed by numerous famous 20th century artists. Per the New York Times, Austrian artist André Heller brought Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dalí, Philip Glass, Keith Haring, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein together in 1987 to create Luna Luna as a “bridge between the so-called avant-garde – the artists who were a little snobbish sometimes and didn’t connect with the masses – and the so-called normal people”.
American Songwriter

Behind The Band Name: Buffalo Springfield

Buffalo Springfield laid the groundwork for folk-rock in southern California. With inventive songwriting, stunning harmonies, and total command of their instruments, they made a major impact despite only being together for a few years. Though most of the original members—Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Richie Furay, Dewey Martin, and Bruce Palmer—have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

The great rediscovery of the forgotten 70s folk singer Judee Sill

The story of Judee Sill, a relatively obscure figure from the early 70s folk-rock scene, starts as another familiar fable of showbiz tragedy. After a chaotic youth of abuse, addiction and petty crime – including heists on gas stations and liquor stores across California – Sill ended up incarcerated, first in reform school and eventually prison. It was there Sill became determined to pursue what she felt was her musical calling, and upon release, she began playing jazz bass and flute in the dark basements of the Los Angeles club circuit. She was the first artist signed to David Geffen’s Asylum Records in 1971, landing her a Rolling Stone cover and garnering the attention of music industry players like Graham Nash, who approached her as a producer enchanted by her “sense of melody and structure, which was really exceptional”.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Paul McCartney Points To The Two Modern Musicians That He Loves

Paul McCartney was a lyrical genius from a very young age and shows no sign of slowing down at age 80. He was also — in case you’d somehow forgotten — a part of The Beatles, the most influential band of all time, which changed the course of music forever and established his path as one of the most important rock ‘n’ roll artists in history.
wegotthiscovered.com

A long-forgotten fantasy emerges from the depths to secure its streaming legend

For one of the most enduring myths of the modern age that continues to generate massive interest from all corners of the world, you’d have thought that the Loch Ness Monster would have been the subject of more film and television projects given the potential to apply the fabled creature to action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, or even horror. Literary adaptation The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep took a novel approach to the story, but it’s long since been lost to the sands of time.
hotnewhiphop.com

Don Newkirk, De La Soul Collaborator, Dead At 56

Don Newkirk has passed away at the age of 56. Don Newkirk, best known for his collaborations with De La Soul and 3rd Bass, has passed away. Rahiem of the Furious Five confirmed the news in a post on Facebook, Saturday. He was 56 years old. “It is with a...
guitar.com

Black Crowes guitarist jabs stage crasher in the neck with his guitar

Some lessons have to be learnt the hard way… according to Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson, who recently schooled a stage crasher with the back of his guitar. The altercation occurred last Sunday during the band’s Melbourne show after a concert goer thought it a good idea to rush the stage while Stare It Cold was being performed.

