Cosmic Country: Daniel Donato on perspective shifts, psychedelics and the shamanic potential of the musician

guitar.com
Eric Clapton releases rare Japan-exclusive cut Losing Hand as single everywhere
Fans of Eric Clapton can now listen to the rare cut Losing Hand after it was released as a single from his upcoming vinyl box set. The single, originally an exclusive track on the Japanese release of his 2010 album Clapton, can now be streamed following its release as a single from The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume II vinyl box set. The box set itself is set to be released this 19 January.
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
tvinsider.com
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the pop star behind the soundtrack hits “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died. The singer and actor was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Judith A. Moose, Cara’s publicist, wrote in a Twitter message early on Saturday, November 26. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”
Legendary Television Producer Dies
We have received sad news from the entertainment world as legendary television producer Gene Perret, who worked on shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Three’s Company” and “Welcome Back Kotter,” has died at 85, according to Deadline.
"He was the best guitarist I’d ever seen" - the night Jimi Hendrix met his destiny
New York, August 3, 1966. Jimi Hendrix is playing Cafe Wha? in Greenwich Village, and through the door comes the man who will turn him into a star
NME
RedHook announce debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’ with Sly Withers-assisted single ‘Soju’
RedHook have released ‘Soju’, the latest single from their just-announced debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’. ‘Soju’ was produced by Stevie Knight, and enlists vocals from Sly Withers frontman Jono Mata, who contributes to the song’s second verse. The final chorus of the track is sung aloud by a live audience, recorded at RedHook’s headline show in Shellharbour earlier this year.
Kid Rock Speaks Out On Potential Destruction Of Historic Beechwood Hall By California Investor: “Leave Your Effin’ Politics At The State Line”
Kid Rock speaks out. If you’ve been keeping up with the news lately, then you might already know about what’s going on at historic Beechwood Hall in Franklin, Tennessee. The home, which was previously owned by country icon Hank Williams, and was suspected to have inspired his song “Mansion on a Hill,” was originally built in 1856, and is one of the few buildings of its size to survive the Civil War. It’s also a registered national historic landmark. In […] The post Kid Rock Speaks Out On Potential Destruction Of Historic Beechwood Hall By California Investor: “Leave Your Effin’ Politics At The State Line” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NME
Drake invests $100million in restoring theme park designed by Basquiat, Hockney and more
Drake has invested $100million (around £83million) into Luna Luna, a carnival once designed by numerous famous 20th century artists. Per the New York Times, Austrian artist André Heller brought Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dalí, Philip Glass, Keith Haring, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein together in 1987 to create Luna Luna as a “bridge between the so-called avant-garde – the artists who were a little snobbish sometimes and didn’t connect with the masses – and the so-called normal people”.
New Song Sunday! Hear New Tracks from the Linda Lindas, the Bacon Brothers, Phoebe Bridgers, Saweetie, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Behind The Band Name: Buffalo Springfield
Buffalo Springfield laid the groundwork for folk-rock in southern California. With inventive songwriting, stunning harmonies, and total command of their instruments, they made a major impact despite only being together for a few years. Though most of the original members—Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Richie Furay, Dewey Martin, and Bruce Palmer—have...
The great rediscovery of the forgotten 70s folk singer Judee Sill
The story of Judee Sill, a relatively obscure figure from the early 70s folk-rock scene, starts as another familiar fable of showbiz tragedy. After a chaotic youth of abuse, addiction and petty crime – including heists on gas stations and liquor stores across California – Sill ended up incarcerated, first in reform school and eventually prison. It was there Sill became determined to pursue what she felt was her musical calling, and upon release, she began playing jazz bass and flute in the dark basements of the Los Angeles club circuit. She was the first artist signed to David Geffen’s Asylum Records in 1971, landing her a Rolling Stone cover and garnering the attention of music industry players like Graham Nash, who approached her as a producer enchanted by her “sense of melody and structure, which was really exceptional”.
Paul McCartney Points To The Two Modern Musicians That He Loves
Paul McCartney was a lyrical genius from a very young age and shows no sign of slowing down at age 80. He was also — in case you’d somehow forgotten — a part of The Beatles, the most influential band of all time, which changed the course of music forever and established his path as one of the most important rock ‘n’ roll artists in history.
Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
Paul McCartney Suggested George Harrison Stay at Speke Hall in Liverpool During His Last Months
Paul McCartney advised George Harrison to stay at Speke Hall in Liverpool during his last months. George died in Los Angeles.
How Kennedy Center honoree Amy Grant has walked the line between "Christian" and "secular" music
This article was originally published on The Conversation. After three multiplatinum and six platinum albums, 30 million albums sold and more than a billion streams, singer Amy Grant is set to receive one of American music's biggest awards: Kennedy Center Honors. Grant, the so-called queen of Christian pop, won't be...
wegotthiscovered.com
A preposterous creature feature hammier than a holiday hamper lives on as a ‘so bad it’s good’ classic
If we break things down into the cold and unforgiving form of hard data, then the only positive to be drawn from 1997’s Anaconda is the fact it turned a healthy profit at the box office by earning $137 million on a $45 million budget. Outside of that, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten fantasy emerges from the depths to secure its streaming legend
For one of the most enduring myths of the modern age that continues to generate massive interest from all corners of the world, you’d have thought that the Loch Ness Monster would have been the subject of more film and television projects given the potential to apply the fabled creature to action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, or even horror. Literary adaptation The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep took a novel approach to the story, but it’s long since been lost to the sands of time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Don Newkirk, De La Soul Collaborator, Dead At 56
Don Newkirk has passed away at the age of 56. Don Newkirk, best known for his collaborations with De La Soul and 3rd Bass, has passed away. Rahiem of the Furious Five confirmed the news in a post on Facebook, Saturday. He was 56 years old. “It is with a...
Jacob Collier: ‘I have so many ideas that I call it ‘creative infinity syndrome’
“One hundred thousand voices all singing together in harmony – that’s what gets me excited,” Jacob Collier says. “It’s an anthem that has become the soundtrack to my life.”. Seventy dates into his year‑long world tour, the 28-year-old British multi-instrumentalist is surrounded by song. Each...
guitar.com
Black Crowes guitarist jabs stage crasher in the neck with his guitar
Some lessons have to be learnt the hard way… according to Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson, who recently schooled a stage crasher with the back of his guitar. The altercation occurred last Sunday during the band’s Melbourne show after a concert goer thought it a good idea to rush the stage while Stare It Cold was being performed.
