Peta launches first Christmas ad urging people to ditch meat and have vegan dinner

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Peta has launched its first Christmas advert, urging people to ditch meat and have a “ vegan Christmas” instead.

The cute commercial stars a baby turkey named Toby, who is thrown out the back of a truck heading for the slaughterhouse by his mother.

He’s taken in by a family who raise him and once Toby is fully grown, they tuck into a festive vegan dinner as the bird joins them at the table.

“Peace on Earth begins at home, have a vegan Christmas” the message on the screen reads.

