Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal
Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. “Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
Hunter Biden & Wife Melissa Cohen Spotted Visiting California Urgent Care As Legal Woes Mount
On Wednesday, November 2, Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen, were spotted dropping by an urgent care clinic in Agoura Hills, California, appearing to be in good spirits despite the context of their locale. While Cohen kept it casual in a Sublime t-shirt and a pair of...
Marla Maples' Outfit At Tiffany Trump's Wedding Stole The Show
If you were watching the influx of Donald Trump-related shenanigans that took place during the 2016 presidential election, you probably remember seeing his younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, when she appeared in support of his campaign. Even though his 2024 reelection bid is already losing some major supporters, we have a pretty good feeling that we'll be seeing the whole Trump clan back on the political news scene before too long. For now, though, Tiffany Trump is back in the public eye after her recent wedding.
The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron
In March 2006, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed their first child into the world around 14 months after their January 2005 wedding (via People). Barron Trump was Melania's first child and Donald's fifth; he had three kids with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and an additional child with his second wife, Marla Maples, per Business Insider. Some 10 years later, Donald was elected president and Barron made history when he became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was a toddler in the 1960s — the other presidents had adult children or were raising girls, according to Today.
Who Is Paying for Naomi Biden's Wedding? Details of White House Ceremony
The granddaughter of President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be marrying her fiancé, Peter Neal, on the White House lawn later this month.
Reporter Accuses Joe Biden Of Lying About Coverage Of His Granddaughter's Wedding
President Joe Biden's granddaughter made history with a White House wedding, as Naomi Biden is the first granddaughter of a president to get married there. As ABC News reported, Naomi is the daughter of Joe's eldest son, Hunter Biden, and she tied the knot with long-time love Peter Neal last weekend. It was the 19th wedding held at the White House overall, but the first with a president's granddaughter as the bride. Likewise, they were also the first couple to marry on the South Lawn.
Joe Biden Made a Very Strategic Move to Keep Son Hunter in the Background at Granddaughter Naomi's Wedding
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were front and center at granddaughter Naomi’s wedding to Peter Neal. While they were obviously hosting the event at the White House, there may have been another reason to keep themselves, and not her dad Hunter Biden, in the spotlight. Anyone who has followed politics over the past few years knows that Republican Party has made Joe Biden’s youngest son the target of their ire. From tweets about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” to questions about his business dealings, the upcoming GOP-controlled House is going to make an investigation a top priority — and...
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Here’s What President Biden Was Doing During Trump’s 2024 Speech
As Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders to deal with crisis in Europe.
Media still trying to trick Americans about Hunter Biden
The Associated Press recently claimed there is no evidence even suggesting President Joe Biden ever spoke to his son about his foreign dealings.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Impeaching Joe Biden 'Will Be Easy'
"We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," the Georgia Republican wrote in a tweet.
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings
The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
Kanye West Teases Asking Donald Trump To Be His 2024 Running Mate
With just a little over a month left remaining in 2022, perhaps some of us thought we'd seen the last of Kanye "Ye" West making headlines. But, as the controversial rapper is wont to remind us, he likes to keep us on our toes with his frequently problematic and shocking behavior. Ye's recent remarks, specifically his "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE" tweet, have resulted in a multitude of brand deal losses, as well as public outcries from various celebs (via Us Weekly).
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
Naomi Biden's Wedding Dress for White House Nuptials to Peter Neal Nods to 'Pop' President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden's granddaughter turned to iconic American label Ralph Lauren to design her custom wedding dress Naomi Biden opted for a timeless bridal look — and heritage American brand — for her White House wedding to Peter Neal. The bride wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Chantilly lace. The design features hand-placed organza petals along the bodice and cascading into the skirt. She paired the dress with a cathedral-length veil made of silk organza with a custom Chantilly lace border and embroidered detailing...
Queen Elizabeth's Biographer Shares One Of Her Biggest Worries Before Death
Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death was one of the most impactful moments of 2022. Although she was 96 years old and in failing health in recent years, her passing was still a shock for many of Her Majesty's loyal followers, and her family alike (via the BBC). The queen's influence is undeniable, and some of her fans were concerned about what life would look like for the monarchy following her death.
Biden dismisses investigations into his family
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi is getting married at the White House. Meet his 6 grandchildren, whom he calls every day.
President Joe Biden's grandchildren call him "Pop." His granddaughter Naomi is getting married at the White House on November 19.
New York Post
Time is running out for Joe and Hunter Biden as GOP prepares investigation
We are reliably informed that “elections have consequences,” and House Republicans are eager to prove it by using their new majority to reveal Biden family corruption. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, incoming chairman of the Oversight Committee, was blunt about his goal. “The president’s participation in enriching his...
EXCLUSIVE: The countdown to Hunter's daughter's White House wedding: Maisy Biden gets dress delivered after leaving note for delivery man and staff sets up the aisle ahead of President's granddaughter Naomi tying the knot
Wedding preparations are underway at the White House for a grand event of dancing, dessert and a presidential granddaughter walking down the aisle. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the 19th White House wedding on Saturday for their eldest grandchild Naomi Biden and her fiance Peter Neal.
