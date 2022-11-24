Read full article on original website
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Our Most Essential Amazon Fashion Buys for Black Friday Week
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change. The time has come. Epic deals await! Black Friday is the perfect time of year to start your closet anew with fresh fashion […]
Elle
Vintage Chanel Handbags Are Currently Discounted In The Farfetch Black Friday Sale
For us avid fashion lovers with a wish-list of designer goodies as long as our arms, Black Friday is one of the most exciting days of the year – and a rare opportunity to shop the clothes, bags, jewellery and shoes of our dreams at heavily discounted prices. We've already compiled a very helpful list of all the best fashion deals to expect, and mined our friends at Mytheresa, Selfridges, Reformation and more for exclusive information, so we have it on good authority that 2022's Black Friday and Cyber Monday events are set to be some of the biggest yet.
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...
domino
Wayfair Finds Mingle With Clé Tile and DWR in This “Save and Splurge” Seattle Home
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. “I’m a rule breaker,” says interior designer Hayley Francis of Neon Doves, before launching into a happy cackle over the phone. She’s discussing her use of multiple types of wood in the dining room of her latest project, a family home in Seattle, where the owners wanted her to give the builder-grade three-bedroom a “California plant lady vibe,” she says.
Fashion Label Håndvaerk Resets for Spring 2023
Launched in 2013 by husband-and-wife duo Esteban Saba and Petra Brichnacova, luxe casual essentials label Håndvaerk is returning for the spring season with a new focus on mens and womenswear in a “trend-forward” direction; the collection was designed by a new design team under the lead of Creative Director Brichnacova. “We were inspired to create a functional wardrobe to stand the test of time grounded in amazing fabrics, clean lines, generous proportions, a natural color palette — a uniform for a strong modern consumer,” Brichnacova told WWD of the neutral-toned, versatile spring collection, which continues to embrace the brand’s long withstanding...
Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals On Fashion And Clothing
Save big on clothing for men and women from retailers like Madewell, Quince, Eddie Bauer and more.
Essence
Black Fashion Fair Drops FUBU Collab This Friday
The two powerhouses for Black voices in fashion come together. Ahead of its 30th anniversary, beloved brand FUBU is dropping a capsule collection with Black Fashion Fair co-designed by founder Antoine Grégory. He started Black Fashion Fair in 2020 in the midst of ongoing crisis to champion Black designers and creatives. The Black visionaries of Gen Z are nurtured through BFF, and this capsule collection reflects on looking to the past and the future of streetwear. Grégory has worn many hats throughout his career in fashion, having been a consultant, stylist, and editor, and is now adding another to the rotation as a designer.
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
purewow.com
Fran Drescher Partnered to Make ‘Nanny’-Inspired Clothing and Now We Can Finally Dress Like the ’90s Icon
As Fran Fine (played by Fran Drescher) once said on The Nanny: “But I've got style, I've got flair. How did I become the nanny?”. Of course, we're thankful that Fran did end up becoming a nanny on the hit sitcom, because it led to six seasons of endless laughs and iconic moments. However, all of these episodes would've felt less lively without the lead's eye-popping wardrobe.
Hypebae
Dr. Martens Teams up With The Met for a Creative Collaboration
Two icons are coming together as Dr. Martens and The Met have partnered together for a collaborative collection truly out of this world. Celebrating renowned Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai’s 36 Views of Mount Fuji series, the launch consists of three pieces, The Met 1460 boot, 1461 shoe and The Met backpack. Each are completely covered in Hokusai’s incredible prints from his well-known body of work.
AOL Corp
Spanx's 'perfect dresses' are ultra-flattering and are on sale for Black Friday
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Everyone wants it, and everyone’s been looking for...
$20 Crocs, 70% Off Sneakers, and More Black Friday Weekend Fashion Deals to Shop Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday weekend is here, which means the year’s biggest savings on everything from headphones to mattresses to home goods continues on for a few more days. But for savvy fashionistas, the real gems this weekend are deals on brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories. Related: The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals of 2022 This year is no different, with the best Black Friday weekend fashion deals from major retailers showing sales of as much as 70% off. Individual brands like...
wdhn.com
Freshen up your holiday wardrobe this season with these 10 cozy sweater dresses
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What we wear is important. It’s the first thing others see. It’s how people get a quick preview to learn who you are before meeting you. In a diplomatic setting, it can reveal your status. In day-to-day life, something as simple as a sweater dress can put people around you at ease and make you more approachable. This season, sweater dresses are plentiful, so it’s good to know which one is best for your style and body type.
Portrait Milano Frames the City’s History, Characters and Flair for Chic
The Ferragamo family is bringing its hospitality project out of Florence and Rome to Milan, under the moniker Portrait Milano. Nestled between Corso Venezia and neighboring Via Sant’Andrea, in the Golden Triangle luxury shopping district, and hidden behind a richly decorated 17th century gate that bears the Latin word “humilitas” — as in the Borromeo family’s crest — the stately, 30,140-square-foot building is the size of Piazza San Babila and has a layered history of more than 500 years that embeds a great deal of the city’s past. More from WWDDiesel Pre-Fall 2023Federica Tosi RTW Spring 2023Ferragamo RTW Spring 2023 After a...
My Fuzzy Birkenstocks Are the Shoes I Never Take Off
In the last two and a half years, I've made a few investments when it comes to being comfortable at home. I went from leaving the house at seven in the morning and not returning until after dinner to working remotely, creating a home workout routine, and having people over more than I go out. One of my most favorite investments has been in a quality pair of cozy, at-home shoes, and nothing comes close to the Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal ($160). It's the comfortable, casual, everyday shoe that I literally do not take off; I was halfway to the coffee shop this morning when I realized I hadn't even put on my sneakers as planned and was still in my Birkenstocks. I am also someone who is, admittedly, not a typical Birkenstocks person; this is my first pair, and while I didn't get the hype before, I can say now that this will be my go-to slipper forever.
Allbirds is taking 50% off sustainable shoes and clothes during Black Friday
Allbirds is currently in full-on Black Friday sale mode, with up to 50% off men’s and women’s shoes online now through Dec. 2 — including several Merino wool styles and shoes that have never been on sale before.
