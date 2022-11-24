England vs USA kicks off later today and England will be keen to build upon their highly successful victory over Iran earlier this week. If you’ve been checking out how to watch World Cup 2022 online lately, we’re here to help you understand how you can watch this pivotal game online. Even better, there’s one way in which you can do so for free. Here’s how to watch the free England vs USA live stream, legally, when the action starts in under half an hour, at 11 AM PT.

1 DAY AGO